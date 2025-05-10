Launch a Bass Boat Solo in Under 90 Seconds: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
We’ve all been there. You’ve driven through the darkness of early morning, committed to making that first cast on your favorite weed edge at sunrise. But as you guide your rig across the small parking lot of your local one lane ramp, you see them in your headlights. Their rig is blocking the ramp, but they’re still carrying loads of gear, life vests and coolers from the truck to the front deck of their boat. Then you see one of them removing their shoes and socks and rolling their jeans up to their knees. This is going to take a while. Maybe I'll catch the evening bite.
Why Launching a Boat Alone Doesn’t Have to Be Hard
If you’re an experienced angler with a boat, you have no doubt witnessed your share of launch ramp antics and horror stories. And if you haven’t, then the stories being told are probably about you. But launching a modern bass boat or any boat really, even by yourself, doesn’t have to be difficult. Here is a simple checklist to keep you on track to a safe, courteous and speedy launch.
Step-by-Step Solo Boat Launching Checklist
1. Pre-Trip Boat Safety and Gear Prep
All of these things should happen before you arrive at the launch ramp.
- Ensure that your boat and trailer are in good working condition.
- Check the tires, lights, and brakes to prevent any unexpected issues.
- Make sure the bow and transom straps are secured.
- Make sure all of the batteries are charged.
- If possible, load your fishing gear into the boat.
- Remember to pack life vests and any other safety gear as required by your state’s laws.
- Double check your fuel levels.
- And while some people have a different opinion on this, I leave the drain plug out until I get to the ramp. This way the interior of my hull has the maximum chance to dry out during the drive there, and if it rains along the way, my boat doesn’t fill up.
2. Final Pre-Launch Ramp Setup
Once you arrive at the launch facility, find a spot that's out of the way (many lots have designated areas) and make your final preparations.
- Transfer your wallet, boat keys and any other small items from your truck to the boat.
- Install running lights if it’s low light.
- Unstrap the transom safety straps.
- Install the drain plug in the bottom of the hull.
- Remove the motor tote.
- Leave the bow strap connected.
3. Backing Down the Ramp with Confidence
Backing down the boat ramp can be intimidating, at first. Personally, I took the time to practice in my driveway until I was confident that I could do a reasonably good job at a busy ramp.
Take your time, stay calm and use your mirrors to guide you. Start by positioning the boat and trailer straight in front of the ramp. As you reverse, most people find it easiest to hold the bottom of the steering wheel at the 6 o'clock position. Turn the steering wheel towards the side of the vehicle you want the boat to go (see the illustration below).
Make small adjustments to keep the trailer aligned with the ramp. Back the boat into the water, just until you see the back end of the boat get slightly lighter, just barely starting to float free of its bunks. Put the truck in park and engage the emergency brake.
4. Launching Your Bass Boat Like a Pro
If there is a dock you were able to parallel, walk down the dock and board your boat. If there is no dock, you may have to step up onto the rear bumper of your truck and out onto the tongue of the trailer.
Unhook the bow strap. I like to give the bow a little push just to confirm that it is right on the verge of floating free, but not quite free yet.
Then I make my way to the driver’s seat, zip on my life vest, trim the motor down until the lower unit is in the water, and start the outboard. Confirm that you can see the stream of water indicating your motor’s cooling system is functioning properly. Confirm there no boats or obstructions behind you, put the gearbox into reverse and ease into the throttle. You should feel just a bit of resistance from the carpeted bunks and then the boat should pull free headed backwards away from the trailer.
5. Securing Your Boat After Launch
Back up only as far as needed to clear the dock or any obstructions and shift to forward gear. If there is a spot on the other side of the dock, not blocking the ramp, pull your boat up to it. If there is no dock, you’ll need to find a rock free area that’s not in front of the launch ramp, where you can lightly beach the bow of your boat. If you have anchor poles, deploy them. If you don’t, secure your boat with ropes to either the dock or some secure tie down on the shore.
6. Parking and Getting to the Water Quickly
Turn your outboard off, get out of your boat and head immediately to your vehicle. Disengage the parking brake and simply pull your rig forward. Find an appropriate parking space making certain your trailer will not be blocking access for anyone else.
Practice, Adjust as Needed, and Be a Good Example
And now, it’s time to go fishing. In most situations, I know I can complete this sequence on the ramp in less than 90-seconds without rushing. It’s a lot of small things that are very important to remember, but it really doesn’t have to be difficult or time consuming. Of course, some launch ramps will have variables that you’ll need deal with and improvise, but in general, you’ve got this. Strive to be the boater that makes less experienced boaters ask “how did you do that?”