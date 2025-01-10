How to Pickle Northern Pike: A Traditional Recipe for Ice Fishing Enthusiasts
Northern pike are one of the most widely distributed fish across the Ice Belt. It seems comparatively few people fish specifically for them in summer, but in winter, many anglers set out tip-ups specifically for northerns. Pike are aggressive all year long and can save a fishing trip when nothing else is biting.
Why Northern Pike Are Perfect for Pickling
But the downside of pike is they are a pain to clean because their fillets contain numerous Y bones. Although there are ways to remove the Y bones, the pickling method works well because the bones simply dissolve in the pickling solution.
The History of Pickled Pike: Scandinavian and European Traditions
Pickling northern pike comes from a long tradition in Northern and Eastern Europe, where preserving fish in vinegar and brine was a practical way to store food before refrigeration was available. This method was especially popular in Scandinavian countries, as well as in Russia and Poland, where pike are abundant. Over time, the practice spread to North America.
Pickled pike isn’t for everyone. You’ll either love it or hate it. But it's a great way to make use of a widely available fish species.
How to pickle northern pike
Although pickled pike recipe variations are more abundant than the white spots on a northern, this basic one will point you in the right direction and you can tweak it as you see fit.
One word of caution, however. Pike can sometimes harbor a small parasite called the broad fish tapeworm. When eaten by humans, these can grow into adult tapeworms. The pickling process will not kill these parasites but freezing will . To be safe, freeze your fish for at least 48 hours before pickling.
Pickled Pike Recipe
Essential Ingredients for a Classic Pickled Pike Recipe
- 1 average-sized pike
- 1 Cup pickling salt
- 1 Quart white vinegar
- 2 Cups sugar
- 4 bay leaves
- 1 Tbsp. whole allspice
- 2 tsp. whole mustard seed
- 1 tsp. whole cloves
- 1 tsp. whole peppercorns
- ½ lemon, sliced
- White onion, sliced
- Water
Step-by-Step Instructions: How to Pickle Northern Pike
- Fillet an average-sized pike. You can leave the rib and Y bones in the fillet; they will dissolve in the vinegar. Cut fish into bite-sized pieces and put them in the freezer for at least 48 hours before moving to the next steps.
- In a glass or plastic bowl, dissolve pickling salt in a quart of water and add fish. Soak for 24 hours. Drain the water without rinsing fish. Add a quart of white vinegar to fish and soak for 24 additional hours. Drain, reserving two cups of white vinegar.
- In a nonreactive saucepan, add reserved vinegar, ½ cup of water and sugar. Boil to reduce sugar. Add spices. Allow to cool.
- Layer fish, lemon and onion slices in two 1-quart Mason jars. Cover with sugar and spice solution. Seal tightly.
- Refrigerate for 72 hours.
Serving Suggestions: Enjoying Pickled Pike on Crackers
Pickled pike is best served cold as a delicious appetizer or snack. You can simply pair it with Ritz crackers, or serve it alongside rye bread for a Scandinavian-inspired touch. For a few flavor options, garnish with fresh dill, thinly sliced red onions, or a dollop of horseradish sauce.
