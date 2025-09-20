How to Remove a Fishhook From Your Skin: Simple, Safe, and Effective Methods
Disclaimer: The techniques described in this article are provided for informational purposes only. This is not medical advice. Removing a fishhook can be risky, and improper technique may cause further injury. Always use caution and common sense and seek professional medical attention if the hook is deeply embedded, near sensitive areas, or if you are unsure about removing it yourself. The author and publisher are not liable for injuries that may occur from your actions.
The reality of using pointed, barbed fishhooks is that sometimes they catch more than just fish. Inevitably, if you spend enough time fishing, you or someone you're fishing with will get hooked. Although getting hooked certainly isn't a fun experience, it doesn't have to be traumatic, either. Even if you've never been hooked, it's a good idea to learn how to get a hook out so you're prepared when it happens.
After more than 40 years of fishing, I finally got hooked recently. My friends knew what to do, and even though I was clenched like a Civil War soldier biting a bullet, preparing to be amputated, all I felt was a slight prick and then immediate relief. It was surprisingly painless!
Understanding How a Fishhook Works
The primary hooking components of a fishhook are the point and the barb. The point penetrates the fish, while the barb secures the hook and keeps it from coming free. Some anglers use barbless hooks (or pinch down the barbs with a pliers) to make hook removal easier and to be easier on fish they intend to release. If you hook yourself with a barbless hook, you may be able to work it out easily.
However, in most cases, anglers use barbed hooks. If you try to back out a barbed hook the way it went into your body, the barb will catch in your skin, preventing it from working out easily.
Essential Tools for Hook Removal
If you've hooked yourself with a bulky lure such as a spoon or crankbait, it might be preferable to get the lure out of the way so you can just deal with the hook. Either remove the hook from the split ring that attaches it to the lure, or cut the hook off the lure with a side cutter or bolt cutter. It's a good idea to always carry these cutting tools, along with a split ring pliers, in your tackle box.
The Jerk Method: Quick and Effective Fishhook Removal
You can often remove a hook by jerking it out the way it went in. But don't simply jerk it out or the barb will dig in and it's really going to hurt! You have to essentially disengage the barb, hiding it behind the bend of the hook so it can't dig in further. Here's what to do:
- First, remove the hook from the split ring or cut it off if it's a multi-hook lure. Otherwise you may just jerk a different hook into your skin!
- Take a length of heavy fishing line. Braid is best because it won't stretch, but any heavy line will do. You just want it to be strong so it doesn't snap when you jerk it. You can double it up a few times if you need to for added strength.
- Run the line around the bend of the hook and slide it down close to where the hook penetrated the skin.
- Now this is the critical part: Push the eye of the hook down to the skin. This raises the rear part of the hook and "disengages" the barb. Continue holding down the eye of the hook when you jerk the line.
- Securely grip the line to be jerked. If you need a better grip, wrap it around a stick to make a handle. Still holding the eye of the hook down to the skin, give a swift, powerful jerk on the line to jerk the hook backward. This is no time to baby it. Rip it off like a Band Aid! The hook should easily pop free.
- Clean the wound with hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol, then apply antibiotic ointment and bandage it.
The Push-Through Method: A Helpful Option
Alternatively, you can try the push-through method. This method may be useful if you don't have a good angle or don't feel comfortable with the jerk method. Maybe you're fishing solo and it's just not possible.
- Grip the exposed portion of the hook and push it forward in a circular motion, following the curve of the hook until it pops out through your skin via an exit hole. This obviously won't work if there's bone in the line of travel or if the hook is embedded in a thick portion of the body and the shank isn't long enough to pop through.
- Once the point and barb are exposed, snip off the hook below the barb with a side cutter or bolt cutter.
- Then you can easily back out the hook the way it came in.
- Clean the wound with hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol, then apply antibiotic ointment and bandage it.
Be Prepared and Stay Safe
Getting hooked is never great, but it doesn’t have to mean the end of your fishing day. By learning a few simple techniques, you can take care of most situations without a hospital visit. But always practice safety first. Make sure you have the proper tools in your tackle box, keep your tetanus shot up to date, and if you feel unsure, the injury seems severe, or you’re hooked near a sensitive area, seek medical help.
Disclaimer: The techniques described in this article are provided for informational purposes only. This is not medical advice. Removing a fishhook can be risky, and improper technique may cause further injury. Always use caution and common sense and seek professional medical attention if the hook is deeply embedded, near sensitive areas, or if you are unsure about removing it yourself. The author and publisher are not liable for injuries that may occur from your actions.