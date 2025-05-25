How to Rig and Fish a Slip Bobber for More Bites
What Is a Slip Bobber and Why Use One?
A slip bobber is a low-impact way to present a bait at a certain depth, whether it's just off the bottom, just above weed tops or at the same level as suspended fish. It's especially popular among walleye anglers but is equally effective for just about any species from crappie to striped bass to catfish. It's not a search technique. But when you know where fish are, the slip bobber is like a ninja that slips in and takes 'em out!
Essential Gear for Slip Bobber Fishing
Slip bobbers are generally used in conjunction with live bait, either on a plain hook or on a jig. You want a little weight on the business end of the line so the slip bobber stands erect when your bait reaches your desired depth. This is achieved either using a jig or a split shot or two pinched on your line a few inches above the hook.
Upon casting, your bait will sink down and when the bobber stop prevents it from sinking farther, the bobber will stand up. If it doesn't, you don't have enough weight, or more likely, your line has hit bottom and you'll need to reset the depth.
Step-by-Step: How to Rig a Slip Bobber
To rig a slip bobber, slide a manufactured slip bobber stop onto your line. (Or you can tie your own slip bobber knot. More on that in a second).
Once the knot is on your line, slide the plastic tube out from under the knot, slide it off the end of your line and discard. Next, add a plastic bead to your line. This keeps the slip bobber knot from getting stuck in the slip bobber. Then add the bobber to your line.
Next, tie on your hook or jig. If you're using a plain hook, add a split shot or two about a foot above the hook. You want enough weight to make the bobber stand up, but don't add so much that it pulls the bobber down. Last, bait up with a nightcrawler, leech or minnow.
Tying Your Own Slip Bobber Stop Knot
You can also tie your own bobber stop, and it's surprisingly easy. And the advantage of tying your own is you can place it wherever you want on the line without the need to cut off all the terminal tackle. Take about a foot of braided line, Dacron line or backing material. Lay it parallel with your fishing line at the point where you want the bobber stop. Make a loop in this line near its middle. Wrap one end around your fishing line and through the loop you just created a half-dozen times. Pull tight on each end of the knot material to snug, then trim the tag ends.
How to Set the Correct Depth for Your Slip Bobber
Determine the depth where the fish are holding. In most cases, fish are on the bottom, so you want to keep your bait just off bottom. However, there are times when it's desirable to suspend your bait above weeds or fish cribs.
Determine what depth you want your bait to be. Then measure the line to that depth, sliding the slip bobber stop up the line as you go. Using your wingspan is a rough way to measure depth, but you could get a more accurate measurement measuring your line next to a ruler in the boat.
When the bobber stop knot is at the right depth, pull on the loose ends of the bobber stop to secure it to your fishing line, then trim the tag ends closely. You'll be able to reel the knot onto your reel and if you've tightened it well, it should stay put. The bobber will slide down to your split shot, making it easy to cast.
Fishing Tips: How to Use a Slip Bobber Effectively
Once you're rigged, bait up, then cast out. Your line will sink down until the bobber stop prevents further progress. At that point, your bobber should stand up. If it doesn't, add more weight or adjust the depth of the bobber stop shallower. When a fish bites, it will generally pull the bobber down. When that happens, set the hook.