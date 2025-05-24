Fishing

How to Tie a Nightcrawler Harness for Walleye Fishing: Step-by-Step Guide

The classic nightcrawler harness is one of the most popular walleye rigs and easy to make yourself. It's perfect for trolling or drifting.

What Is a Nightcrawler Harness and Why It Works for Walleye

A nightcrawler harness is a time-tested, proven, multi-hook rig used to present live nightcrawlers in a slow but efficient and enticing way. They are especially effective for targeting walleye. The rig typically features two hooks snell-tied in line with a couple colorful beads and a spinner blade, and works best when trolled or drifted slowly, allowing the bait to linger in the strike zone. The added flash and subtle vibration can coax strikes when other baits can’t.

What You Need to Build a Crawler Harness

To make a nightcrawler harness, you'll need a few basic components: line, hooks, beads, a clevis and a spinner. Any major sporting goods store or tackle supply company should have everything you need.

Choosing the Right Line for Your Crawler Harness

Although most walleye anglers usually run 6-, 8- or 10-pound-test on their reels, go heavier with your crawler harness line. A 15- or 17-pound fluorocarbon leader will withstand contact with the bottom and keep from twisting, yet remain relatively invisible. Most crawler harness rigs are about 3 feet long, but you can make them whatever length you want. Cut the line to length, then select a hook.

Best Hooks for Tying a Nightcrawler Harness

Octopus hooks are the go-to for most crawler harness applications. You want a wide-gap, offset hook for the best hooksets. The eye can be turned up or down; it doesn't really matter. Size 2 or 4 are common choices. Slow-death hooks are also popular. They give a slow spinning motion to your bait.

A Simple Rigging Procedure for Crawler Harnesses

Slide the line through the eye of your hook, running a short length of it through the eye and parallel with the hook shank.

Wrap your line around the hook and the tag end of your line, just behind the hook eye. Make seven or eight tight wraps, working from the eye and running down the shank. Then run the line back through the eye of the hook and pull the standing line to snug up the knot.

At this point, you could make a single-hook rig, which is usually used with minnows. To do so, skip the second hook and begin adding beads.

How to Tie and Space Multiple Hooks

Slide a second hook down the line in the same orientation as the first. For nightcrawlers, you generally space the hooks about 3  inches apart, but slide it to whatever length you like. Tie a snell in the same manner as the first, wrapping around the hook shank and then threading the line back through the eye of the hook from the back toward the front of the rig. Some crawler harnesses encompass a third hook. If you'd like to add another, repeat the process a third time.

Adding Beads and Spinner Blades for Flash and Vibration

Now it's time to add some beads and a spinner blade. The beads give off some color and create a gap between the spinner blade and the hook. Pick whatever size and color you like and slide them down the line in whatever quantity you choose. Next, slide a spinner onto a clevis with the concave side of the spinner pointing toward the hooks. Then slide both ends of the clevis through the line and down to the beads.

Finishing the Rig: Loops, Swivels, and Attachment Tips

Finish your nightcrawler harness by doubling up the tag end of the line and tying an overhand knot. This creates a loop that allows you to attach the rig to your main line. Trim the tag end. Alternatively, you could tie a surgeon's loop knot, or tie the end to a swivel.

Joe Shead
JOE SHEAD

Joe Shead is an accomplished outdoor writer, hunter, fishing guide and multi-species angler from Minnesota who will fish for anything, even if it won’t bite. Check out more of his work at goshedhunting.com and superiorexperiencecharters.com.

