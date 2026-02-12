How to Win an Ice Fishing Derby Without Cheating

A cannon went off and simultaneously, 3,000 anglers dropped their lines in the water. And simultaneously, 3,000 anglers got static on their electronics because of all the interference from so many close-packed units. But I fished, undeterred. Big prizes were at stake, including a first prize of a new truck or $20,000 cash!

Mere minutes into the 3-hour ice fishing derby I thought that maybe, just maybe, I saw a fish on my blurry flasher screen. A few seconds later, that thought was confirmed when a slight peck telegraphed up my line to my rod tip. I set the hook and began reeling. Seconds later, a 6-inch perch popped up through my ice hole.

This was not my biggest or proudest fish. But I clutched it and ran to the circus tent like Charlie Bucket running through the streets with a golden ticket to the Wonka chocolate factory! At the weigh-in, my perch registered at something like 3 ounces. But when the smoke cleared, the 3,000 anglers registered a grand total of 72 fish -- not even enough to claim all 100 prizes! I actually came in 36th place and was one of the lucky few to win a prize.

Most People Aren’t Fishing to Win

Many ice fishing tournaments are mostly social events, with hot dogs, beer and raffles, in addition to the fishing contest. | Joe Shead

Whether you're fishing a big ice tournament or an event hosted by the Lion's Club on your local millpond, there are always prizes to be won. Realistically, most people are there for the social aspect. They make an appearance and might drop a line in the water, but they're mostly there for hot dogs, beer, raffle tickets and camaraderie. Sure, they might take home first place with a pike passively caught on a barely attended tip-up, but realistically, not many people are fishing hard.



That leaves room for a serious angler to cash in.

Ice fishing tournaments, derbies, fish-a-rees or whatever you call them are held in mid-winter by default. They need to take place when the ice is at its thickest and safest for masses of people. That's also the worst time of the year to fish because thick ice reduces light transmission, which slows photosynthesis, which reduces oxygen levels, which makes for lethargic fish.

Understand the Rules Before You Drill

Ice fishing derbies offer prizes for the biggest fish. Although some contests are serious, high-stakes events, many small town fisherees are mostly social events. Those who take it seriously can tilt the odds in their favor. | Joe Shead

In order to win, you've got to beat the odds. Look at the rules. Is it biggest fish takes all? Automatically, then, you should be targeting pike, which grow large and actually bite pretty well at mid-winter. Or do they give prizes for each species? In that case, pick one that is most likely to bite or the one you are most comfortable catching.

Fish Where Others Aren’t

Expect to find lots of shacks and lots of noise on the ice during an ice fishing tournament. Try to get away from the crowds, where fish are less spooky. | Joe Shead

You also need to know the chessboard you'll be playing on. During some tournaments, you can fish anywhere in the lake. In others, you are restricted to a certain area or to pre-drilled holes. If the latter is the case, show up early. Use apps on your phone to find underwater structure. Tournament officials don't care about structure. They set up where it's convenient for people to park and get on and off the ice. So find a place that offers structure. And if that place is at the edge of the course, where there is less commotion on the ice, so much the better!

Take Your Ice Fishing Seriously

Ice anglers stand in line with their fish in coolers for the weigh-in at a catch and release ice fishing derby. | Joe Shead

If you stand a chance of winning a new truck, ATV or even a decent cash payout, it's worth fishing hard and putting in your best effort. Save the camaraderie for after the tournament. Fish hard. Use your electronics. If you're allowed to hole hop, do so.

Avoid Unnecessary Tournament Day Mistakes

And have a plan. There's a lot at stake. If you're fishing with a partner, one person should get the transducer out of the water if a fish is hooked to reduce tangles. Help each other land the fish, too. It would be silly to have a $500 fish slide back down a hole because you were careless.

Register Every Fish

It doesn't hurt to register every fish you catch, even the small ones. | Envato | 6Z9BMB8 | VidEst

And make sure to register your fish, even if it's small. You just never know what could win it. I heard of a tournament once where nobody caught a fish! Keep in mind, in the event of a tie, usually the first fish to be registered is awarded the prize, so get your fish weighed in quickly. The exception is if you're only allowed to register one fish. Then obviously wait, feel out the weigh-in board and register when you've got a solid fish.

Ice fishing tournaments are meant to be fun social events. Nobody goes there with their game face on. Except you. Show up and dominate and do the celebrating later.

