For those who live for ice fishing, it can be easy to jump the gun. Sure, we all want to get on the hard water, but it's critical that the ice be safe before we get on the ice. Follow these tips to ensure a safe outing.

How to Know When Ice Is Safe Enough to Walk On

You may be able to stand on just a couple inches of ice, but wait until there are 4 inches of good, clear ice and then be cautious. Always carry ice picks for self rescue and a spud bar to check ice thickness as you go. | Joe Shead

It's been said there's never 100 percent safe ice. It's imperative to always use caution any time you venture on the ice and to keep an eye out for changing conditions. Wind, rain, current and warm temperatures can all wreak havoc on ice, destroying what was formerly good, solid ice. Also, clear ice is stronger than plate ice or snowy ice. Also beware of ice in areas such as near cattails, where the decaying process of vegetation produces heat that weakens ice. Follow these general guidelines for ice safety: 4 inches: foot travel. 6 inches: snowmobile or ATV. 8 to 10 inches: car. 12 inches: medium-sized truck.

Essential Ice Fishing Safety Gear (Don’t Step on the Ice Without These)

A spud bar, ice picks, ice cleats and a rope should all be carried for safety when walking on thin ice. | Joe Shead

You should always carry ice safety equipment, but especially early and late in the season when ice is thinnest. Ice cleats or creepers help you walk safely on glare ice. Strike the ice with an ice spud as you walk on thin ice. Listen for a change in the sound the spud makes, and if it breaks through in one strike, turn back. Ice picks that go around your neck (where they are quickly accessible) can help you climb back onto the ice if you break through. A rope can help you pull out someone who goes through the ice. Ice fishing float coats keep you afloat if you break through the ice. A boat cushion can be substituted if you don't have a float coat.

Hit the ice with a spud bar as you walk to check the ice's thickness. Note any change in sound. If the bar breaks through with one strike, go back the way you came. | Joe Shead

Driving on the Ice: Thickness Rules and Critical Safety Tips

You can drive a snowmobile or ATV on about 6 to 8 inches of clear ice. | Joe Shead

Driving on the ice is inherently dangerous because the weight of a vehicle requires stronger ice. When driving on ice, keep your window open and your seatbelt off. In case you go through, these preparations will help you escape your vehicle quicker. Watch for discolored ice that could indicate weak spots and beware of cracks. Deep snow can quickly mire a vehicle too. Driving at night or in a snowstorm can impair your vision, making it harder to see danger ahead. If plowed roads are established, the ice will be thicker because the lack of snow allows ice to freeze deeper. However, salt and dirt washing off trucks can weaken it, especially where vehicles enter and exit the ice.

If You Fall Through the Ice: Exactly What to Do Next

Safety is paramount anytime you're on the ice, but especially early in the season when the ice is thin. A pair of ice picks can help you claw your way out of the water if you break through the ice. | Joe Shead

If the worst should happen and you fall through the ice, remain calm and try not to panic. Make a decisive, quick action to get out as fast as you can. The longer you remain in the water, the weaker you will become.

First off, exit the ice in the direction you came from because you know that up until that point, the ice held you. Beyond that, who knows? Claw your way out with your ice picks if you have them. Get horizontal in the water. Get on your stomach and try to kick your feet up to the surface behind you. You'll be able to slide yourself out much easier from a horizontal, rather than a vertical, position. If other people are near, call for help. They may be able to pull you out. Even if no one has a rope, they could slide out an ice sled and pull you out with that.

How to Warm Up Safely After an Ice Rescue

Once you're out of the water, get warm quickly. Hypothermia can kick in within minutes, impairing your movements and ability to help yourself. Get inside a nearby heated ice shack and shed wet clothing. Even better is to get inside a heated vehicle if it's nearby. Your motor skills may be impaired, so allow someone else to start an ice shack heater or drive you home if possible.

Always try to avoid ice fishing in unsafe conditions. | ID 299159444 | Ice © Sandris Veveris | Dreamstime.com

Ice Fishing Safety Checklist

1. Before You Go

Check local ice reports & weather trends

Pack safety gear (picks, spud bar, rope, cleats, float suit)

2. Safe Ice Thickness

4" – Walking

– Walking 6" – Snowmobile/ATV

– Snowmobile/ATV 8–10" – Small car

– Small car 12"+ – Truck

– Truck Clear ice = strongest

3. On the Ice

Test every few steps with a spud bar

Avoid current, inlets/outlets, cattails & pressure cracks

Fish with a partner when possible

4. If Ice Breaks

Stay calm

Turn back toward the ice you came from

Get horizontal, kick up, use picks to pull out

5. Once You're Safe

Seek warmth immediately

Remove wet layers

Enter heated shelter or vehicle ASAP



Stay Smart, Stay Safe, and Fish Another Day

As tempting as it is to get out there and fish, remember, no fish is worth your life. Use good judgment and fish with a partner whenever possible. Remember, ice conditions can change fast, and even experienced anglers can get caught off guard. Understanding ice thickness, knowing the danger signs, carrying the right safety gear, and reacting calmly and quickly if something goes wrong can make the difference between a great day of fishing and a life-threatening emergency. Always prioritize safety first.

