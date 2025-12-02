Ice Fishing Safety Tips: How to Know When Ice Is Safe and What to Do If Things Go Wrong
For those who live for ice fishing, it can be easy to jump the gun. Sure, we all want to get on the hard water, but it's critical that the ice be safe before we get on the ice. Follow these tips to ensure a safe outing.
How to Know When Ice Is Safe Enough to Walk On
It's been said there's never 100 percent safe ice. It's imperative to always use caution any time you venture on the ice and to keep an eye out for changing conditions. Wind, rain, current and warm temperatures can all wreak havoc on ice, destroying what was formerly good, solid ice. Also, clear ice is stronger than plate ice or snowy ice. Also beware of ice in areas such as near cattails, where the decaying process of vegetation produces heat that weakens ice. Follow these general guidelines for ice safety: 4 inches: foot travel. 6 inches: snowmobile or ATV. 8 to 10 inches: car. 12 inches: medium-sized truck.
Essential Ice Fishing Safety Gear (Don’t Step on the Ice Without These)
You should always carry ice safety equipment, but especially early and late in the season when ice is thinnest. Ice cleats or creepers help you walk safely on glare ice. Strike the ice with an ice spud as you walk on thin ice. Listen for a change in the sound the spud makes, and if it breaks through in one strike, turn back. Ice picks that go around your neck (where they are quickly accessible) can help you climb back onto the ice if you break through. A rope can help you pull out someone who goes through the ice. Ice fishing float coats keep you afloat if you break through the ice. A boat cushion can be substituted if you don't have a float coat.
Driving on the Ice: Thickness Rules and Critical Safety Tips
Driving on the ice is inherently dangerous because the weight of a vehicle requires stronger ice. When driving on ice, keep your window open and your seatbelt off. In case you go through, these preparations will help you escape your vehicle quicker. Watch for discolored ice that could indicate weak spots and beware of cracks. Deep snow can quickly mire a vehicle too. Driving at night or in a snowstorm can impair your vision, making it harder to see danger ahead. If plowed roads are established, the ice will be thicker because the lack of snow allows ice to freeze deeper. However, salt and dirt washing off trucks can weaken it, especially where vehicles enter and exit the ice.
If You Fall Through the Ice: Exactly What to Do Next
If the worst should happen and you fall through the ice, remain calm and try not to panic. Make a decisive, quick action to get out as fast as you can. The longer you remain in the water, the weaker you will become.
First off, exit the ice in the direction you came from because you know that up until that point, the ice held you. Beyond that, who knows? Claw your way out with your ice picks if you have them. Get horizontal in the water. Get on your stomach and try to kick your feet up to the surface behind you. You'll be able to slide yourself out much easier from a horizontal, rather than a vertical, position. If other people are near, call for help. They may be able to pull you out. Even if no one has a rope, they could slide out an ice sled and pull you out with that.
How to Warm Up Safely After an Ice Rescue
Once you're out of the water, get warm quickly. Hypothermia can kick in within minutes, impairing your movements and ability to help yourself. Get inside a nearby heated ice shack and shed wet clothing. Even better is to get inside a heated vehicle if it's nearby. Your motor skills may be impaired, so allow someone else to start an ice shack heater or drive you home if possible.
Ice Fishing Safety Checklist
1. Before You Go
- Check local ice reports & weather trends
- Pack safety gear (picks, spud bar, rope, cleats, float suit)
2. Safe Ice Thickness
- 4" – Walking
- 6" – Snowmobile/ATV
- 8–10" – Small car
- 12"+ – Truck
- Clear ice = strongest
3. On the Ice
- Test every few steps with a spud bar
- Avoid current, inlets/outlets, cattails & pressure cracks
- Fish with a partner when possible
4. If Ice Breaks
- Stay calm
- Turn back toward the ice you came from
- Get horizontal, kick up, use picks to pull out
5. Once You're Safe
- Seek warmth immediately
- Remove wet layers
- Enter heated shelter or vehicle ASAP
Stay Smart, Stay Safe, and Fish Another Day
As tempting as it is to get out there and fish, remember, no fish is worth your life. Use good judgment and fish with a partner whenever possible. Remember, ice conditions can change fast, and even experienced anglers can get caught off guard. Understanding ice thickness, knowing the danger signs, carrying the right safety gear, and reacting calmly and quickly if something goes wrong can make the difference between a great day of fishing and a life-threatening emergency. Always prioritize safety first.
You Might Also Like These Fishing Articles:
Joe Shead is an accomplished outdoor writer, hunter, fishing guide and multi-species angler from Minnesota who will fish for anything, even if it won’t bite. Check out more of his work at goshedhunting.com and superiorexperiencecharters.com.