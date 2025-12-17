New Mille Lacs Walleye Regulations Set for This Winter

Anglers making plans to ice fish Mille Lacs’ walleyes this winter should take note of the new regulations, including updates for perch and northern pike during the 2025–26 winter season.

Mille Lacs Winter Fish Limits (2025–26)

Walleye: 3 fish

3 fish -Min size: 17 inches

17 inches -Over 20 inches: 1 allowed

Yellow Perch: 10 fish

Northern Pike: 5 fish

5 fish -Max size: 30 inches (fish over 30 inches must be released)

Winter Walleye Limits and Size Restrictions

Anglers on one of Minnesota's most popular lakes will be allowed 3 walleyes in possession this winter with a minimum size limit of 17 inches but only one walleye allowed over 20 inches. The regulations are in effect from Dec. 1, 2025 to Feb. 22, 2026

Why the DNR Is Confident in the Walleye Population

"Fall netting survey data indicate that although (walleye) catches were down slightly, there is still a healthy amount of adult walleye in the population," said Brian Nerbonne, regional fisheries manager with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "There is also an abundant amount of age 1 walleye that bodes well for the future."



"Forage (primarily age 1 yellow perch) remains abundant for medium to larger-sized walleye, meaning we don’t have to worry as much about extremely high catch rates that could result in everyone bringing home a limit. The healthy state of the walleye population gives us confidence that the harvestable surplus amount that the state and tribes will decide on in January for 2026 will allow for some winter harvest and still leave enough pounds toward the state’s share that we won’t compromise our ability to offer walleye harvest in the open-water season. That regulation may be different from the winter regulation, depending on how many pounds are harvested this winter and what the walleye harvestable surplus ends up being."

Perch Regulations Adjusted After Strong Ice Bite Last Season

Last winter, fishing was good for jumbo perch on Mille Lacs Lake. The trend is expected to continue this winter. Anglers are allowed 10 perch daily. | Joe Shead

Perch anglers enjoyed some better-than-average fishing for jumbo perch last winter. The limit started at 20 perch at the beginning of the winter, but was dropped to 5 beginning March 1. This winter, anglers are allowed 10 perch.

Why the Perch Limit Is Set at 10 This Winter

"The yellow perch limit last year was 20 per day, 40 in possession, the same as the statewide limit," Nerbonne said. "When good ice conditions last winter combined with a decent bite of keeper-sized perch, a lot of anglers shifted to targeting perch rather than walleye. Catches were good enough that the state exceeded its share of the harvestable surplus by the end of February, at which time the state reduced the daily and possession limit to five."



"With an expectation of a similar perch bite this winter based on fall netting data, we are starting with a daily and possession limit of ten to reduce harvest while still allowing people to take home a meal of perch. The state will be monitoring harvest through our creel survey, and if needed will adjust regulations if the state again approaches its share of the harvest this year."

Pike Size Limits and Spearing Rules

Mille Lacs anglers are allowed 5 northern pike, but none can be over 30 inches. | Joe Shead

The limit on northern pike is 5, with none over 30 inches allowed. The same rules apply to hook-and-line anglers as well as spearers. Spearing season concludes Feb. 22, 2026, but hook-and-line angling continues until March 31.

Strong Northern Pike Numbers Lead to Expanded Harvest

"Fall survey netting found the highest catches of northern pike we have seen for Mille Lacs, mainly pike in the mid-20 inches sizes, that suggest a strong year-class that is now part of the adult population," Nerbonne said. "With a higher abundance of medium-sized fish, it makes sense to offer anglers the opportunity to harvest more pike. The regulation preserves the 30-inch maximum size limit that protects the quality-sized part of the population that Mille Lacs contains.

What Anglers Need to Know

New winter rules on Mille Lacs for the 2025–26 ice season

for the 2025–26 ice season Walleye regulations have changed -3 fish total -17’ min. -1 fish over 20”

-3 fish total -17’ min. -1 fish over 20” Perch limits are reduced -10 fish total

-10 fish total Northern pike limits increased -5 fish total -none over 30”

-5 fish total -none over 30” Regulations may be adjusted mid-season -always check for current limits

You Might Also Like These Fishing Stories: