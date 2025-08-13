3 Proven Lake Trout Fishing Techniques and the Best Lures for Each
There are lots of different ways to catch lake trout, but the key to consistency is knowing the best techniques and lures to use based on the current conditions and the fish’s patterns and preferences. These large powerful predators are a bucket list species for some and a favorite for many anglers. Keep your lures in the cool, deep, clean water they prefer in the Great Lakes and throughout the northern U.S., Canada and Alaska, and you’ll find the lake trout you seek.
Technique #1: Vertical Jigging for Pinpoint Precision
Vertical jigging has always been the go-to method for ice anglers, but with recent advancements in live sonar, it’s suddenly become a top presentation for open water as well. Whereas anglers mostly trolled on lake trout strongholds like Lake Superior, improved technology not only helps anglers locate reefs, but also allows them to drop lures directly on specific fish and watch them react to their lures.
Best lures for vertical jigging lake trout:
- Tube jigs -A popular classic for deep-water lake trout.
- Airplane jigs -Flies through the water with a tantalizing action.
- Bondy Bait -An oversized bait for oversized lake trout.
Tube Jig
Tube jigs are some of the most popular jigging choices, and white is usually the preferred color. Ideal size varies depending on the depth you'll be fishing, presence of current, and the size of the quarry you expect to catch. In shallow, calm water, you could get by with a 1/2 ounce tube. In deep water or for extra big lakers, you might bump it up to 3 ounces. You can fish a tube plain, shoot it up with your favorite scent or even tip it with a smelt or cisco.
Airplane Jig
Airplane jigs are the favorite choice of many ice anglers. The wings on the side of the jig help the lure to fly through the water, giving it a tantalizing action. Although the hair on an airplane jig has some action of its own, most anglers tip their airplane jig with meat, whether it's whole or cut bait.
Bondy Bait
If you've really got your sights set on a lunker laker, the Bondy Bait, a large, heavy soft-plastic bait with a spinner tail, originally developed for vertically jigging muskies, tempts giant lake trout like candy! You'll need a stiff, stout rod to handle these oversized baits (the original Bondy Bait weighs 7 ounces).
Pro tip: Always match your tackle and especially your line weight to the weight of the lure and depth of your presentation to maximize the action of the lure.
Technique #2: Trolling to Cover More Water & Find Active Fish
Trolling is the most efficient way to cover huge amounts of water—literally miles in a day—presenting multiple baits at precisely controlled depth and speed. When trying to locate scattered lake trout, it’s hard to beat trolling.
Best lures for trolling lake trout:
- Crankbaits -Great when surface temps are cool and lake trout are high in the water column.
- Spoons -Versatile, flashy, proven to catch lakers, and available in a limitless array of sizes and colors.
- Flasher/Fly -Flash and vibration plus the erratic path of the fly looks like an easy meal to a hungry lake trout.
- Flasher/Spin-N-Glo -Similar to the flasher/fly but the lure’s wings cause it to spin adding a new level of attraction.
Crankbaits
When surface temperatures are cool and lakers are riding high in the water column, crankbaits get results. In spring, when the surface temperature of massive Lake Superior hits about 50 degrees, lake trout come to the surface to feed on baitfish. At that time it's not unusual to catch fish just 5 feet below the surface, where both predator and prey enjoy the sun-warmed surface water. Bombers, Rapalas and other crankbaits catch plenty of fish. As the water warms, lakers move deeper to find 45 to 50 degree water, but deep-diving cranks like Reef Runners can keep you on fish.
Spoons
The incredibly versatile spoon is the bread and butter of many Great Lakes trollers. While heavy models like the Luhr-Jensen Krocodile can be cast for lakers in shallow, cold water, the thinner spoons like the Bay de Noc Laker Taker or the Williams Wabler troll well behind downriggers. This allows you to present your spoons at the precise depth where fish are holding, based on temperature breaks or the presence of baitfish.
Flasher/Fly
Although flasher/fly combinations are probably thought of as salmon rigs, lake trout didn't get the message. The flash and vibration of a flasher, dodger or rotator calls 'em in while the fly being whipped around by the attractor gives the vibe of an easy meal. You can fish flies plain or with meat.
Flasher/Spin-N-Glo
Spin-N-Glos consist of a soft body with wings, which make the lure spin in the water. They are fished in a similar manner to a fly: behind a dodger, flasher or cowbell, which serve as attractors.
Pro tip: Vary trolling speed frequently (but by very small amounts) until you dial in what works best in current conditions.
Technique #3: Casting to Target Lakers in the Shallows
Casting techniques excel during the seasons when lake trout can be found in relatively shallow water. Plus, there’s something about that direct connection between the cast the retrieve and the bite that makes it a very satisfying fishing experience.
Best lures for casting lake trout:
- Spoons -Easy to cast and provide tons of flash and fish attraction.
- Deep-Diving Crankbaits -Great prey fish imitator with a built-in swimming, diving, rolling action.
- Dead Bait -Easy and effective.
Spoons
When the water surface temps are 50 degrees or less and fish are relatively shallow, you can catch lake trout while casting a spoon. As mentioned, heavy spoons like the Luhr Jensen Krocodile cast like a bullet and sink rapidly, getting you down to the fish.
Crankbaits
Deep-diving crankbaits are good bets when targeting reefs, points or anywhere shallow water gives way to deep. A Salmo Freediver plunges down about 20 feet, calling in the big trout.
Dead Bait
Of course, this classic technique for fishing the Boundary Waters early or late in the season is a single cast followed by a long, long pause, but casting nonetheless. Pitch out a dead smelt or cisco weighted by a sinker off your campsite. Prop up your rod, then sit around a campfire while you wait for a bite. It doesn't get any easier.
Pro tip: When casting spoons or crankbaits, try occasional erratic starts and stops, as well as speeding up and slowing down the retrieve to trigger strikes.
Lake Trout Fishing Techniques and Best Lures Summary
TECHNIQUE
BEST LURES
CONDITIONS
PRO TIP
Vertical Jigging
Tube Jigs, Airplane Jigs, Bondy Bait
Fish are deep and/or suspended over structure
Match gear and line weight for best jig action
Trolling
Crankbaits, Spoons, Flasher/Fly, Flasher/Spin-N-Glo
Scattered fish holding at specific depths
Vary speeds to dial in the bite
Casting
Spoons, Crankbaits, Dead Bait
Early and late season, cool surface temps
Stop-and-go retrieve turns followers into biters