Untapped Wilderness Trout Lakes: How to Find and Fish Remote Backwoods Waters

Discover secret brook trout waters, stay safe in the backwoods, and learn the gear, tactics, and stealth approaches that keep these lakes your secret.

Jeff Morrison

Finding off-the-beaten-path brook trout water requires recon, stealth and a good dose of pioneering spirit.
Finding off-the-beaten-path brook trout water requires recon, stealth and a good dose of pioneering spirit. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

Researching and locating under-utilized wilderness trout lakes to call your own takes a bit of effort, but it’s your first step to securing a future of catching untapped brook trout.

How to Find Untapped Wilderness Trout Lakes

Lightweight canoes like this Sportspal are a must for portaging into rough wilderness lakes
Untapped trout lakes can be a rare gem once you make it there, but there could be hurdles and hazards in your path. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

The best untapped trout lakes are those waters not accessible to the general population. Don't focus on water near busy roads, highways or even adjacent to ATV paths and logging trails.

Start on a main lake known to hold trout and work backwards. Follow inlet tributaries, the dirtier the better. Look for nearby headwater or kettle lakes, which are often spring-fed with no feeder streams. Plan an approach that does not involve trails or road. Bushwhacking is the way to go!

Team Approach to Wilderness Recon

Spring-fed waters such as this lake are most difficult to find since they have no inlet or outlet tributaries.
Untouched wilderness lakes such as this one lie in wait for resourceful anglers to find. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

It is always easier and safer to approach remote wildness lakes as a team—one person to walk ahead as a ‘spotter’ with the map and/or GPS unit, and the second to carry the canoe. The spotter is also in charge of identifying the best direction to walk as the canoe carrier has limited visibility.

With an established base camp, a team with two-radios, GPS and topographic maps, locating untapped trout waters is possible.
The author's homebase camp during a recent wilderness trout adventure / Photo by Jeff Morrison

By assembling a trustworthy team, you can alleviate the challenges of finding a remote wilderness lake for the first time, or returning to one you haven't been to in a while. On a recent return trip to a beautiful trout lake I hadn’t been to in seven years, I worked with three other anglers. Equipped with GMRS two-way radios (no cell signal in this region), two of us acted as the lead recon team, following a small tributary stream we were fairly certain should guide us to our lake. The other two remained back at camp waiting for instructions and word that we had;1) found the lake, and 2) were trekking out to a nearby trail for pickup.

Hazards of Backwoods Trout Fishing (and How to Stay Safe)

A large male black bear appeared on the trail during one of the author's trout portages
Unexpected hazards such as predators are always a concern when searching for untapped lakes off-grid. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

With black bears emerging from hibernation and on the prowl for food, encounters are more frequent during spring, posing a hazard for anglers heading ‘off the grid’. Bear spray should be carried at all times while traveling to, and from, your new out-of-the-way lake.

Trout angler on a portage showing can of Bear Spray
Bear Pepper Spray is a must when trout fishing in bear country. Be sure to have it at the ready. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

Also make sure to announce your presence by breaking brush, walking loudly and traveling in groups. During portages, assign the first person in your group on the trail as the bear spray holder. A black bear encounter is a rare but dangerous hazard of backwoods fishing, and you should be prepared.

Staying Connected: Navigation & Communication Gear

When I travel to my favorite backwoods lakes, a topographic map, handheld GPS and two-ways radio is always at the ready.
A topo map might seem old school, but along with a compass and some orienteering knowledge, your chance of finding that isolated wilderness trout lake is greatly improved. / Photo by Pixabay

Since the most remote wilderness lakes tend to be the most productive, total seclusion does bring with it other inherent dangers. When I travel to my favorite backwoods lakes, a good topographic map, handheld GPS and two-ways radios are always at the ready. Getting lost in God’s country is not enjoyable, nor is it safe and should be avoided at all costs.

GPS Units with Mapping

A quality handheld GPS is a must for off-grid trekking
Handheld GPS's with mapping capability is a required recon tool. / Photo by Garmin GPS

Since many of these remote lakes are well beyond the reach of a reliable cell phone signal and the mapping apps we all take for granted, a good-quality handheld GPS unit with mapping capability is a must.

Two-Way Radios and Satellite Phones

Midland GMRS two-way radios can be purchased at Amazon.com
Midland GMRS radios offer economical communication option in remote areas with no cell signal / Photo by Midland

Bring along two-way radios, cell phones and even a satellite phone depending on how remote you plan on being, and for how long. The most successful wilderness trout anglers are the ones who take precautions to bring the best navigational and communication equipment.

Wilderness Trout Lake Equipment for Success

Before tackling the wilds of our North American backwoods, there is equipment you will require.

Lightweight canoe

Two anglers enjoy a recon tour of the new trout lake they discovered at the headwaters of a small tributary stream.
Hauling lightweight canoes through God's country is often what it requires to access those untapped trout lake. Tattered clothes and dented canoes are the price you pay to find that hidden gem such as this backwoods trout lake. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

A good canoe is the first requirement. Look for reliable brands such as Sportspal or Scott Canoe Company. And choose models constructed of lightweight material to make covert moves through the dense forest easier.

Waterproof boots or waders

You also need proper footwear such as high waterproof boots or hip waders, for dealing with those wet areas around many northern trout lakes.

Simple, compact fishing gear and other equipment

Some trout anglers pin their tackle to the inside of the canoe for safe keeping, along with an extra landing net.
A small assortment of trout lures are required, such as the (left-right) Mooselook wabler, Flashking, Williams Dartee, and the famous EGB trout spoon. Tipped with a fresh nightcrawler or on their own, these spoons always do the trick. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

Keep your fishing gear light and simple. Bring a telescopic landing net and nothing more than you can carry on your back. I always tie my fishing rod and net inside the canoe for backwoods travel. Include only the basics with a few assorted spoons, extra monofilament, bug spray, worms, a light snack and some drinking water.

Keep It Secret: Protecting Your Hidden Trout Lake

Start your day earlier when searching for, or fishing at, a backwoods trout lake. Get going shortly after the sun comes up.
When hours of research and legwork leads you to trophy trout such as this, don't be shy to keep your discovery a secret. My best wilderness trout lake has remained a secret for more than 20 years since i have never disclosed its location. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

Locating wilderness lakes is only half the battle; the other half is keeping the news from spreading. I have gone to great lengths to keep my favorite trout lakes a secret.

Avoid parking your vehicle nearby or leaving tracks and do not disclose the location of your wilderness lake to anyone.
Avid trout angler Grant Bailey with a beautiful brookie he caught after discovering an untapped wilderness lake. Finding an active trout lake off-the-beaten path is half the battle. Keeping your discovery away from 'public knowledge' is crucial. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

First off, I don’t tell anyone about it. Nothing spreads like wildfire as much as news of a productive trout lake, so unless you want company, keep it in under your hat.

My favorite backwoods lake has no trails into it, or out, and I have done my utmost to keep it that way. Never park your vehicle or leave any tracks near the access point to any secluded lake.

Getting and early start is crucial on any remote trout adventure.
One of the author's secret wilderness trout lakes during an early morning departure. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

Always hit the water a couple of hours earlier than the competition. It allows you to get into position undetected and being surreptitious when approaching your remote wilderness lake is crucial.

Many remote wilderness lakes may have never seen an angler, offering a superb chance at trout success.
Off-the-beaten path portages include such activities as jumping beaver dams, wading small feeder streams and sliding the canoe through a ‘backdoor’ marshland. Finding an untapped trout lake such as this, is a true pot of gold at the end of your journey. / Photo by Jeff Morrison

When portaging, I never take the same route twice as not to leave any suspicious tracks or signs for other anglers. Off-the-beaten path portages include such activities as jumping beaver dams, wading small feeder streams and sliding the canoe through ‘backdoor’ marshland entrances to the lake. It may sound like extraneous effort just to go trout fishing, but if you wish to experience the ultimate in untapped resources, it is well worth the effort!

Key Takeaways: Finding and Fishing Untapped Trout Lakes

Catching trout that have never seen any angler's presentation is a special kind of excitement.
The author with a nice brookie he caught this spring on one of his favourite wilderness trout lakes. Untapped trout like this have likely never witnessed any angling pressure. / Photo by Jeff Morrison
  • Truly remote lakes have less pressure and often have better brook trout fishing
  • Safety protocols and proper navigation equipment are essential
  • Working as a team with other trusted anglers is safer and more efficient
  • Choose gear that is simple, reliable and light
  • Approach quietly and creatively—leave no trace
  • If you want your trout lake to remain pristine, keep it a secret

Jeff Morrison
JEFF MORRISON

Jeff Morrison (aka The Outdoors Guy) is an award-winning Canadian outdoor writer, book author, and nationally syndicated columnist with 30-years writing experience. With a background in fish & wildlife biology, Jeff’s passions include hunting, fishing, ATVing, camping and travel tourism. He has contributed to dozens of North American publications over the years under his ‘Outdoors Guy’ moniker. A dedicated father and family man, Jeff can usually be found pursuing bass, northern pike, muskie and trout near his mountain hunt camp or cottage.

