Untapped Wilderness Trout Lakes: How to Find and Fish Remote Backwoods Waters
Researching and locating under-utilized wilderness trout lakes to call your own takes a bit of effort, but it’s your first step to securing a future of catching untapped brook trout.
How to Find Untapped Wilderness Trout Lakes
The best untapped trout lakes are those waters not accessible to the general population. Don't focus on water near busy roads, highways or even adjacent to ATV paths and logging trails.
Start on a main lake known to hold trout and work backwards. Follow inlet tributaries, the dirtier the better. Look for nearby headwater or kettle lakes, which are often spring-fed with no feeder streams. Plan an approach that does not involve trails or road. Bushwhacking is the way to go!
Team Approach to Wilderness Recon
It is always easier and safer to approach remote wildness lakes as a team—one person to walk ahead as a ‘spotter’ with the map and/or GPS unit, and the second to carry the canoe. The spotter is also in charge of identifying the best direction to walk as the canoe carrier has limited visibility.
By assembling a trustworthy team, you can alleviate the challenges of finding a remote wilderness lake for the first time, or returning to one you haven't been to in a while. On a recent return trip to a beautiful trout lake I hadn’t been to in seven years, I worked with three other anglers. Equipped with GMRS two-way radios (no cell signal in this region), two of us acted as the lead recon team, following a small tributary stream we were fairly certain should guide us to our lake. The other two remained back at camp waiting for instructions and word that we had;1) found the lake, and 2) were trekking out to a nearby trail for pickup.
Hazards of Backwoods Trout Fishing (and How to Stay Safe)
With black bears emerging from hibernation and on the prowl for food, encounters are more frequent during spring, posing a hazard for anglers heading ‘off the grid’. Bear spray should be carried at all times while traveling to, and from, your new out-of-the-way lake.
Also make sure to announce your presence by breaking brush, walking loudly and traveling in groups. During portages, assign the first person in your group on the trail as the bear spray holder. A black bear encounter is a rare but dangerous hazard of backwoods fishing, and you should be prepared.
Staying Connected: Navigation & Communication Gear
Since the most remote wilderness lakes tend to be the most productive, total seclusion does bring with it other inherent dangers. When I travel to my favorite backwoods lakes, a good topographic map, handheld GPS and two-ways radios are always at the ready. Getting lost in God’s country is not enjoyable, nor is it safe and should be avoided at all costs.
GPS Units with Mapping
Since many of these remote lakes are well beyond the reach of a reliable cell phone signal and the mapping apps we all take for granted, a good-quality handheld GPS unit with mapping capability is a must.
Two-Way Radios and Satellite Phones
Bring along two-way radios, cell phones and even a satellite phone depending on how remote you plan on being, and for how long. The most successful wilderness trout anglers are the ones who take precautions to bring the best navigational and communication equipment.
Wilderness Trout Lake Equipment for Success
Before tackling the wilds of our North American backwoods, there is equipment you will require.
Lightweight canoe
A good canoe is the first requirement. Look for reliable brands such as Sportspal or Scott Canoe Company. And choose models constructed of lightweight material to make covert moves through the dense forest easier.
Waterproof boots or waders
You also need proper footwear such as high waterproof boots or hip waders, for dealing with those wet areas around many northern trout lakes.
Simple, compact fishing gear and other equipment
Keep your fishing gear light and simple. Bring a telescopic landing net and nothing more than you can carry on your back. I always tie my fishing rod and net inside the canoe for backwoods travel. Include only the basics with a few assorted spoons, extra monofilament, bug spray, worms, a light snack and some drinking water.
Keep It Secret: Protecting Your Hidden Trout Lake
Locating wilderness lakes is only half the battle; the other half is keeping the news from spreading. I have gone to great lengths to keep my favorite trout lakes a secret.
First off, I don’t tell anyone about it. Nothing spreads like wildfire as much as news of a productive trout lake, so unless you want company, keep it in under your hat.
My favorite backwoods lake has no trails into it, or out, and I have done my utmost to keep it that way. Never park your vehicle or leave any tracks near the access point to any secluded lake.
Always hit the water a couple of hours earlier than the competition. It allows you to get into position undetected and being surreptitious when approaching your remote wilderness lake is crucial.
When portaging, I never take the same route twice as not to leave any suspicious tracks or signs for other anglers. Off-the-beaten path portages include such activities as jumping beaver dams, wading small feeder streams and sliding the canoe through ‘backdoor’ marshland entrances to the lake. It may sound like extraneous effort just to go trout fishing, but if you wish to experience the ultimate in untapped resources, it is well worth the effort!
Key Takeaways: Finding and Fishing Untapped Trout Lakes
- Truly remote lakes have less pressure and often have better brook trout fishing
- Safety protocols and proper navigation equipment are essential
- Working as a team with other trusted anglers is safer and more efficient
- Choose gear that is simple, reliable and light
- Approach quietly and creatively—leave no trace
- If you want your trout lake to remain pristine, keep it a secret