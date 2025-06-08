Fishing

Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Spinners for Weed Walleye, Brown Trout on Streamers, and Slop Frog Bassin’

From trolling spinners for weed walleye, to swinging streamers for big browns, to frog fishing for summer bass, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week.

1.) How to Fish a Spinner Harness Over Weeds for Big Walleyes

A nice catch of delicious walleye laid out on the boat floor around the spinner rig and nightcrawler used to catch them.
Learn how to fish a spinner crawler harness over weed beds for walleyes—creating the best rig, bullet sinker tips, and shallow water trolling techniques. / Joe Shead

Spinner harnesses are some of the most popular lures for walleyes. When trolled slowly they are good search lures and the use of live bait tempts even the wariest of walleyes. Spinner harnesses are often fished over classic walleye structure like gravel bars or mud flats where you can cover a lot of water without encountering many snags. But what about weed walleyes? Don't fret. You can still use this presentation, even when walleyes are in the weeds…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Fly Fishing Tips | Why Streamers Are Perfect for Brown Trout

A brown trout caught on a streamer about to be released
Brown trout will jump on a well-presented streamer. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Swinging streamers is a criminally underrated method of fishing for trout, and when it comes to brown trout, it can be a total game changer. Brown trout are inherently aggressive eaters, and they’re typically not afraid of a big meal. On days when they don’t seem to be feeding on the surface, tie on a streamer and don’t think twice…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Frog Fishing for Bass: How to Trigger Explosive Strikes in Summer Slop

Closeup of a largemouth bass being held just out of the water with a frog lure hooked in its mouth.
Let me tell you why frogging for bass in thick vegetation is one of the most exciting ways to catch largemouth. / Kurt Mazurek

From early summer through fall, if you’re fishing a lake with a canopy of vegetation, whether it’s pads, duckweed, hydrilla or any other matted greens, why wouldn’t you throw a frog?

The frog bite got burned into my young bass fishing mind as one of the first reliable lures I was able to catch multiple fish on. Generally speaking, when conditions are right, it doesn’t take a ton of skill or experience to get them to bite a frog. Now, getting them out of the weeds and into the boat is a different story, but just getting bites on a frog is pretty addictive to a new angler…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

