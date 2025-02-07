USPS Honors Freshwater Fishing with New Stamp Series
USPS Introduces Freshwater Fishing Lures Forever Stamps
If you happen to be a philatelist and an angler, your day has finally come! The U.S. Postal Service has announced it will soon release its Freshwater Fishing Lures Forever stamps, celebrating a variety of popular lures.
When and Where to Attend the First-Day-of-Issue Event
The first-day-of-issue ceremony happens March 13, 2025, at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, MO—the perfect place for any tribute to fishing history.
A Tribute to Fishing
The stamps feature five lures—each very recognizable to freshwater anglers everywhere:
- Crankbait: This popular category of lures is designed to mimic the swimming action of baitfish. The lip on the front of the crankbait causes it to dive with a wobbling side-to-side action when retrieved.
- Popper: Considered a “topwater” lure since they float and draw fish to the surface to strike, the concave face of a popper creates a gurgling and splashing disturbance when retrieved with an erratic, stop-and-go cadence.
- Spoon: Among the oldest style of lures, spoons wobble and flash erratically through the water, which imitates an injured or frantic baitfish.
- In-Line Spinner: When retrieved steadily, the cupped, metal blade revolves around a central axis creating vibration and flash that big fish can't resist.
- Wakebait: In this angler’s experience, the bait shown in the photo would not fall under the category of wakebaits. Wakebaits are subsurface lures that create a V-shaped wake as they are retrieved. The lure on the stamp is an Arbogast Jitterbug, considered one of the most popular lures of all time, but definitely from the same “topwater” category as the popper listed above. But, who am I to question the U.S. Postal Service?
How to Be the First to Get These Collectible Stamps
The event at Wonders of Wildlife is free and open to the public, but attendees must register at usps.com/fishingluresstamps for admission.
A Step in the Right Direction for Fishing Recognition
I wish those involved had done just a little more research to know what these lures actually are, and which five lures might better represent the “most iconic”, but it’s nice to see any positive recognition of the sport. And, I suppose if I end up buying stamps in the near future, I’ll gladly choose the set of Freshwater Fishing Lures.