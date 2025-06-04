Wisconsin Anglers Rally After Youths’ Fishing Gear Stolen in Menasha
Youths Targeted While Fishing: Over $1,000 in Rods and Tackle Thrown Into Lake
Three youths were fishing along the Trestle Trail in Little Lake Butte des Morts near the city of Menasha on May 4 when two individuals approached them. The two individuals, without provocation, threw multiple tackles boxes and fishing rods in excess of $1,000 into the water, then fled on
foot along nearby railroad tracks.
From the original Menasha Police Department: One of the victims shared: “We were just out fishing. We didn’t even talk to them—they came up and threw our gear in the water for no reason. Everything we needed was in that tackle box.”
“This wasn’t a misunderstanding or a case of theft—it was a deliberate act,” said Officer Kate Lynch, the investigating officer. “These young people saved up for that gear. To have it destroyed for no reason isn’t just frustrating—it’s personal. We’re hoping someone in the community can help us bring accountability and make it right.”
Police Use Surveillance Footage to Identify Suspects
Thanks to the assistance of the Fox Crossing Police Department, surveillance footage from nearby Fritse Park led to images of the suspects being identified. After posting the images on social media a couple weeks after the incident, the suspects were quickly identified.
“We had one suspect identified within an hour,” (after posting the images on social media), Community Liaison Officer Matthew Roe of the Menasha Police Department told Fishing On SI -a division of Sports Illustrated.
“The other we had confirmation within four hours,” Roe said.
Fishing Community Donates Gear and Support
The fishing community quickly rallied around the youths and donations of fishing tackle, tackle boxes, fishing rods and even a 40-year-old muskie lure rolled in.
“I stopped counting after 37 phone calls that night,” Roe said. “People were asking, ‘how do I donate? I’ve got an old tackle box, how do I give it to them?’ ”
“One individual drove 471 miles collecting tackle,” Roe said. “We’ve gotten inundated with tackle, lures and fishing equipment. We are not actually soliciting donations for these kids.”
“The outpouring of community support has been amazing,” Roe said. “I’ve been a cop for over 20 years and I’ve never seen an outpouring like this.”
Menasha Police Accepting Donations Through June 6
Although the Menasha P.D. isn’t soliciting donations, it has been collecting items dropped off and will continue to do so until 4 p.m. June 6. If you’d like to make a donation, stop by the Menasha Police Department at 430 1st St., Menasha or call (920) 967-3500. All items collected will be distributed to the victims at a special presentation.