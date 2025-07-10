Fishing

A Durable, No-Nonsense Waterproof Sling Pack for My Fly Fishing and Camera Gear.

I needed a slingpack that had enough room to carry a long camera lens, a camera, and fly fishing gear. And it had to be industrial-strength waterproof.

Ken Baldwin

I needed a waterproof sling pack that was big enough to hold my FUJIFILM XF 150-600mm Lens, plus additional fly fishing gear.
I needed a waterproof sling pack that was big enough to hold my FUJIFILM XF 150-600mm Lens, plus additional fly fishing gear. / Photo by Ken Baldwin

It's rare that I go fishing without camera equipment. It's not enough to write the stories; I have to capture them in images. On any trip, on any given cast, a fish of a lifetime could be caught, or when I least expect it, a beautiful scene can unfold in front of me. Nature has a way of sneaking up on you, and I have to be ready to capture the shot when it happens.

My Donation to the Fishing Gods

Water and camera gear are not a good mix. I've donated a lot of equipment to the waterborne fishing gods over the years, including a backpack full of lenses ruined by saltwater while I was focused on bailing out a sinking boat.

Author Ken Baldwin is wearing a BOTE backpack and fighting a striped bass on a fly rod on the Brewster Flats of Cape Cod.
Keeping my camera gear high and dry while hooked up to a striped bass on the Brewster flats in Cape Cod. / Photo by Geof Garth

Waterproof Backpack

Lesson learned: I needed a waterproof backpack. A sling style would be ideal, allowing me easy access to my camera gear without needing to remove the pack. A quick rotation of the pack on my body allows me to position it on my chest to easily change out lenses or batteries. A requirement that made my search for a waterproof slingpack more challenging was that the pack needed to be roomy enough to carry a 150-600mm long lens. This lens proved to be too long for most waterproof packs on the market.

The BOTE Highwater Slingpack

BOTE, the maker of stand-up paddleboards, had the solution. The BOTE Highwater Slingpack. It is a slingpack that is on the larger side in comparison to most on the market. It's designed for SUP boarders to have a waterproof way to carry their gear, phone, camera, lunch, clothes, and whatever else they need for a full day on the water.

For me, I can carry my long lens plus fly boxes, jacket, water bottle, and food. Its size gives me a lot of options depending on the type of fly fishing I'm doing. My saltwater trips require different items than most of my freshwater outings.

Author Ken Baldwin releases a striped bass he caught fly fishing.
Thank you for the dance. / Photo by Chris Kokorda

A Heck of a Way to Test for Waterproofness

The BOTE Highwater Slingpack isn't kinda waterproof. It is industrial-strength, submersible waterproof. A downpour is a warm-up for this pack. It is meant to be used near the water and in the water. I learned this firsthand on the Brewster flats in Cape Cod.

I was making my way to shore after wade fishing the flats, and I miscalculated the speed of the tide coming in. I had 25 yards to go to get to the beach and found myself on the wrong side of a deep trough. I wasn't paying attention, and the tide had come in from the sides to fill it up.

Where I was standing, the water was up to my waist, where I had to go, the water was over my head. I opened the zipper to my BOTE sling pack just a little and blew some air into it to fill it up like a balloon. I closed the zipper, double-checked to ensure it was sealed, and started forward hopping on the tips of my toes until I ran out of bottom.

The author Ken Baldwin is wading in deep water in the ocean while carrying a fly fishing rod and a BOTE slingpack.
Between me and the shore was 25 yards of deep water that I had to swim. My BOTE Highwater slingpack was filled with camera gear and fly boxes. / Photo by Geof Garth

The Slingpack Does Double-Duty

I swung the slingpack around to my front and used it as a flotation device. My camera and long lens, plus fly boxes, were inside, but the pack still provided buoyancy.

A Pleasant Day for a Swim

It wasn't a bad swim, actually; the water was nice and cool after the sun had beaten down on me for most of the day. I tried to ignore the little voice in my head that kept repeating, "You know, this water is deep enough for a big shark to swim in." Cape Cod is known for its Great White population.

I made it to shore. My fishing buddy and I had a good laugh, and back at the car, we toasted our bad judgment with two cold beers. Then I toasted my BOTE sling pack. Everything inside was bone dry, and I now had a waterproof pack I could count on in extreme conditions. KB

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for the purpose of evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.

Published
Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

