How I Learned a Waterproof Backpack Is Essential for Fly Fishing
North to Alaska
Alaska is a great testing ground for gear. If a jacket markets itself as "Guide Tough," give it a month in Alaska and you'll see. I've had high-end pieces of gear fall way short of their marketing promises after just two weeks. Mother Nature doesn't mess around, and if your gear isn't built for tough conditions, no amount of action photos and slick marketing videos will make a difference.
A Salty Gauntlet
Saltwater environments will also put a beating on your gear. Sand, rocks, coral, and shells that cut like blades, plus waves and moving water that will take you down in the blink of an eye—your gear has to be built for the abuse this environment will dish out.
A Waterproof Backpack is Insurance
I always travel with a waterproof backpack. I may not always use it, but the insurance it provides is worth making space in my luggage. Two trips come to mind from this past season where having one contributed to a successful, and safe, day of fly fishing.
Tested in Alaska
It rained almost every day, from showers to heavy downpour. I was prepared with rain gear and a waterproof backpack. The backpack allowed me to carry my camera equipment, dry clothing, food, and fly fishing gear while fishing.
On one particular day, I got caught in a brutal downpour with big, heavy drops that pound and saturate everything. I knew it wouldn't last long so I waited it out under a pine tree. I didn't travel all this way to sit in a cabin. The tree provided some protection, but I was still getting hit by the rain. My rain gear kept me comfortable, and the backpack kept all my gear high and dry. The rain passed, and the fishing did not disappoint.
Tested in the Salt
The other trip where a waterproof backpack made a difference was when I was fishing the Brewster Flats in Cape Cod. These flats go on for miles and fill up with striped bass when the tide comes in. The common practice is to wade the water, sight fishing for cruising bass. I was about half a mile out fishing the incoming tide and got so caught up in the dozens of striped bass that were feeding all around me that I wasn't paying attention to how fast the water was coming in. Deciding it was time to go, I came upon a channel with deep water that I had to cross.
I would have to swim to get across, not far, about 10 yards, but with the current ripping, it was far enough. Luckily I was wet wading so I wouldn't have to worry about my waders filling up. I put everything I needed to keep dry into the backpack, made sure it was sealed, and then wrapped my arms around it to use like a flotation device. I quickly kicked across the trough and made my way back to shore. My fishing partner looked at me like I was brilliant and an idiot. This is when having a waterproof backpack on all my trips became a rule.
The Backpack That Proved Itself
I use the Breakwater Supply Fogland Waterproof Backpack because of the quality of its build, and it's easy to pack in my luggage. It lays flat in my suitcase, and I can push it down so it compresses and takes up little room. This is a big deal for me. I don't like to travel heavy and bring a lot of luggage.
Built for the Abuse Nature Hands Out
The Breakwater Waterproof Backpack is an impressive piece of gear. It's a no-nonsense backpack without a lot of bells and whistles, but built strong. The zippers used are drysuit-grade airtight zippers on both the main compartment and front pocket. If you've never seen "drysuit" grade zippers, these things are substantial. Imagine zippers on steroids. Mother Nature is not getting through them.
The material used to make the backpack is Hydrowall 420D nylon; it easily wipes clean and is virtually indestructible—it's completely tear-proof and resists abrasions and stains. The seams are welded instead of stitched. All of this equals a 100% waterproof, completely submersible backpack.
Proven in Real Life
The Breakwater backpack has proven its importance in the field. It's come through for me on several occasions and is now part of my regular rotation of gear. It travels easily, is made well, and does what it's supposed to do: keep my gear dry and protected. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.