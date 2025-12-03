Affordable Stocking Stuffers That Still Make Great Fly Fishing Gifts

These recommendations come from real life testing—small pieces of gear I’ve carried, fished with, and relied on, nothing pulled from a press release.

Stocking Stuffers Because the Best Gifts Come in Small Packages

A good stocking stuffer can be a win-win for you and the fly angler on your list. They don’t wreck your budget, and—if you are smart in your gift-giving choices, they can be something the angler can actually use.



Here’s my short list of stocking-size gifts that any fly angler would be glad to find hanging over the fireplace.



1. Make Fly Fishing Easier – Cling Mag Grab Plus & Mag Grab Rod Rack

Two small pieces of gear from Cling, both light enough for a stocking and smart enough that they have become a part of my fly fishing set-up.



• Mag Grab Plus

A simple magnetic square that attaches to your shirt, waders, pack, or boat bag. It’s a quick dock for flies you’re actively using. Instead of digging into a box, you stick flies to the Mag Grab so they stay within easy reach. It saves time, keeps you organized, and is one of those “once you use it, you never go back” tools.





• Mag Grab Rod Rack

Think of this as a third hand. It holds your rod so you can re-tie, change tippet, rig a new fly, shoot a photo, grab lunch, or fish out whatever you buried at the bottom of your pack.

2. Buff – A Multi-Tool You Wear

Do your fly angler a favor and drop a few of these into their stocking. For something as simple as a tube of fabric, a Buff is one of the smartest pieces of technical clothing I wear.

They’re lightweight, quick-drying, and offer good sun protection (most are UPF 50). But what makes them so valuable is all the other things they can do.

I think of my Buff as a fly-fishing tool that can serve many purposes. | Photo provided by Ken Baldwin

How I Use My Buff



- Sun shield

- Bug protection

- Keeps you warm / keeps you cool

- Ear cover in the wind

- Glasses wipe

- Camera-lens sleeve

- Headband

- Bandage cover or light compression wrap in a pinch

- Emergency signal (I always have a red one in my pack just in case)



I always wear a Buff when fishing. It's a security blanket that can serve a lot of purposes.

3. Peak Design Capture Clip

The Peak Design Capture Clip. Makes carrying a camera when I fish easy and available. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

The Capture Clip has made carrying a camera a lot easier when I fish. It’s a simple tool: the clip clamps to a pack strap, and a baseplate screws onto the bottom of your camera. With the baseplate in position, the camera slides into the clip and secures with a solid click.

The Capture Clip locks down your camera so it's not swinging from your neck and get in the way of your fly fishing movement. | Photo by Malia Robinson

An Increase in My Photo Productivity



The Capture Clip is built from high‑grade aircraft aluminum; it’s strong and compact. I mount mine on my sling pack strap so it's easy to reach and out of the way. When a shot appears, I press the quick‑release on the clip, pull the camera out, shoot, and slide it back in. No fumbling with straps, no digging through a bag. It's been one of the biggest boosts to my on-the-water photo productivity.

4. Fishpond Fly Box

This is one of my favorite trout fly boxes for a few simple reasons –

• It feels solid. There’s a satisfying heft to it for the size. Nothing flimsy. You can feel the quality in its build.

• Magnetic fly storage. I'm a fan of magnets; when used correctly, they can make things easier.

A Fishpond fly box slipping easily into a fly fishing vest. | Photo by Ken Baldwin



• But I mostly like the Fishpond Tacky fly box for its simple, snag-free design. It’s slim, smooth, and free of sharp corners—so it slides in and out of pockets and packs without snagging. I’ve had my share of wrestling matches with clunky fly boxes during a hatch. This one never fights back.

5. Nocs Field Tube 10×32 Waterproof Monocular

A monocular is more useful to a fly angler than most people would think. I use mine to spot feeding fish, watch bird activity that can point to bait or a hatch, scout distant water, and pick apart structure from far away. It’s also great for the fly fishing/bird watcher.

Nocs are perfect for when I don't want to carry a lot, but still want to see at a distance. | Photo by Mona Balooch

I always keep a Nocs monocular in my pack. It’s small, tough, and can take the knocks of rough outdoor use. Nocs are waterproof, and the nitrogen-filled internals prevent fogging. There are plenty of moments on the water when I need to see what’s happening at a distance, and a Nocs Field Tube gives me that reach.

Gifts That Will be Used

These stocking stuffers are tools I use constantly, and any one of them will be appreciated by a fly angler. None of these gifts are flashy, but they are gifts that will be used. KB - For more fly fishing content and photos, follow me on my Fishing On SI Facebook page.

"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for the purpose of evaluation.The views and assessments presented are my own.