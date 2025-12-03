Affordable Stocking Stuffers That Still Make Great Fly Fishing Gifts
These recommendations come from real life testing—small pieces of gear I’ve carried, fished with, and relied on, nothing pulled from a press release.
Stocking Stuffers Because the Best Gifts Come in Small Packages
A good stocking stuffer can be a win-win for you and the fly angler on your list. They don’t wreck your budget, and—if you are smart in your gift-giving choices, they can be something the angler can actually use.
Here’s my short list of stocking-size gifts that any fly angler would be glad to find hanging over the fireplace.
1. Make Fly Fishing Easier – Cling Mag Grab Plus & Mag Grab Rod Rack
Two small pieces of gear from Cling, both light enough for a stocking and smart enough that they have become a part of my fly fishing set-up.
• Mag Grab Plus
A simple magnetic square that attaches to your shirt, waders, pack, or boat bag. It’s a quick dock for flies you’re actively using. Instead of digging into a box, you stick flies to the Mag Grab so they stay within easy reach. It saves time, keeps you organized, and is one of those “once you use it, you never go back” tools.
• Mag Grab Rod Rack
Think of this as a third hand. It holds your rod so you can re-tie, change tippet, rig a new fly, shoot a photo, grab lunch, or fish out whatever you buried at the bottom of your pack.
2. Buff – A Multi-Tool You Wear
Do your fly angler a favor and drop a few of these into their stocking. For something as simple as a tube of fabric, a Buff is one of the smartest pieces of technical clothing I wear.
They’re lightweight, quick-drying, and offer good sun protection (most are UPF 50). But what makes them so valuable is all the other things they can do.
How I Use My Buff
- Sun shield
- Bug protection
- Keeps you warm / keeps you cool
- Ear cover in the wind
- Glasses wipe
- Camera-lens sleeve
- Headband
- Bandage cover or light compression wrap in a pinch
- Emergency signal (I always have a red one in my pack just in case)
I always wear a Buff when fishing. It's a security blanket that can serve a lot of purposes.
3. Peak Design Capture Clip
The Capture Clip has made carrying a camera a lot easier when I fish. It’s a simple tool: the clip clamps to a pack strap, and a baseplate screws onto the bottom of your camera. With the baseplate in position, the camera slides into the clip and secures with a solid click.
An Increase in My Photo Productivity
The Capture Clip is built from high‑grade aircraft aluminum; it’s strong and compact. I mount mine on my sling pack strap so it's easy to reach and out of the way. When a shot appears, I press the quick‑release on the clip, pull the camera out, shoot, and slide it back in. No fumbling with straps, no digging through a bag. It's been one of the biggest boosts to my on-the-water photo productivity.
4. Fishpond Fly Box
This is one of my favorite trout fly boxes for a few simple reasons –
• It feels solid. There’s a satisfying heft to it for the size. Nothing flimsy. You can feel the quality in its build.
• Magnetic fly storage. I'm a fan of magnets; when used correctly, they can make things easier.
• But I mostly like the Fishpond Tacky fly box for its simple, snag-free design. It’s slim, smooth, and free of sharp corners—so it slides in and out of pockets and packs without snagging. I’ve had my share of wrestling matches with clunky fly boxes during a hatch. This one never fights back.
5. Nocs Field Tube 10×32 Waterproof Monocular
A monocular is more useful to a fly angler than most people would think. I use mine to spot feeding fish, watch bird activity that can point to bait or a hatch, scout distant water, and pick apart structure from far away. It’s also great for the fly fishing/bird watcher.
I always keep a Nocs monocular in my pack. It’s small, tough, and can take the knocks of rough outdoor use. Nocs are waterproof, and the nitrogen-filled internals prevent fogging. There are plenty of moments on the water when I need to see what’s happening at a distance, and a Nocs Field Tube gives me that reach.
Gifts That Will be Used
These stocking stuffers are tools I use constantly, and any one of them will be appreciated by a fly angler. None of these gifts are flashy, but they are gifts that will be used. KB - For more fly fishing content and photos, follow me on my Fishing On SI Facebook page.
"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for the purpose of evaluation.The views and assessments presented are my own.
Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI, where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His writing and photography have appeared in Men's Journal, Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, and the American Angler. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing guide in Alaska, which gave him opportunities to hang out with and photograph the Alaskan brown bear. His experience photographing the brown bear helped him land a job with the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2, narrated by David Attenborough. If you dig deep enough in Ken's resume, you will see that he played the terrorist "Mulkey" in the film Die Hard 2 before fly fishing took over his life. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.Follow foxalear