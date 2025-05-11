Bajío’s Greenland Sunglasses – Improve Your Fly Fishing With Superior Fish Spotting
Rarely do I show up to the water with all of the gear I thought I had with me. Most of the time, I can make do. If I forget my nippers, I’ll use my teeth to cut tippet sections. If I forget my net, I’ll land a fish against my leg.
But sunglasses – if I forget my sunglasses, I’m going back home. They’re right up there with your rod and reel when it comes to fly fishing gear importance, and it’s well worth investing in a really good pair.
Bajío Sunglasses
Bajío is a newer face in the fishing sunglasses game. Founded in 2021, the company gets its name from the saltwater flats of Florida, where all of its sunglasses are made. Its headquarters are in New Smyrna Beach, meaning all of its glasses are tested out in a pretty cool fishery.
Next Level Lenses
Bajío offers 14 different lenses – 7 different colors, each offered in glass or polycarbonate – all suited for different types of fishing. Each lens is designed to perform in certain light conditions – from blue lenses built for offshore fishing and intense sunlight to violet lenses that thrive in low light.
If you spend most of your time on trout streams or redfish flats like I do, the violet mirror lenses are unbeatable – the clarity you get in shallow, stained water is impressive.
Secure Fit
Some fishing sunglasses are just sunglasses that say they’re built for fishing – not these ones. The full-wrap fit gives you the light protection and snug fit you’d expect from a pair of ski goggles, but obviously a lot slimmer. The nose and temple pads are comfortable and don’t slip. It never hurts to have a pair of Croakies, but I don’t feel the need for them with these.
Warranty & Repairs
Sunglasses break. No matter how well you treat them, if you’re fishing hard enough, it’ll happen. If you bend the frame or scratch a lens, you can ship the glasses back to Bajío and expect to have them back on your face in a couple of days.
Breaking sunglasses is a bummer, but Bajío’s great about getting you back on the water quickly.
Fishing-Fashionable
There’s no rule that fishing glasses have to look buggy or ugly. Style should rank below performance on the priority list when buying sport-specific glasses, but it is nice to look good. The Greenlands come in a pretty flattering Green Water Matte color.
I look back at some of my old fishing photos and wish someone had confiscated my glasses—I like to think I look much better these days.