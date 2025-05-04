Benchmade Adira | The Go-Anywhere EDC Folding Knife
Benchmade builds excellent knives, and this one is no different. I haven’t always been one to carry a knife when I’m on the water, but since getting the Adira, I don’t fish without it. It does everything you need in an outdoor knife, and it looks great too. These are the things I’ve liked most about it.
Seriously Rust-Resistant
My biggest concern with a fishing knife is how quickly it’ll rust. All steel rusts eventually, and when you have it with you on the water, that process gets accelerated – you can do your best to keep it dry, but any fishing knife will get a good bit of water exposure. The Adira was designed to withstand wet conditions and perform, and it definitely does.
Stays Sharp
The Adira has a CPM Magnacut Steel blade, which holds its edge longer than most steels. It comes out of the box sharp and stays that way, even after extended use. Lower-quality steels require a good deal of oiling and sharpening – if you’re like me and don't want to spend a lot of time on knife upkeep, the higher-end material is worth the investment.
LifeSharp Guarantee
Benchmade’s LifeSharp services—offered on all of its knives—give you free lifetime sharpening, oiling, and adjustments. If your knife gets dull, submit a service form and ship it to the Benchmade factory. They’ll ship it back sharp and clean it up for you, too, so it comes back looking brand-new.
Handle Design
As impressive as the blade is, the handle is pretty great too – it’s lightweight, water-resistant, and comfortable to hold. Trying to grip a knife with wet hands can be a challenge, but Adira’s textured handle makes a big difference. Handle quality may not seem like a huge deal, but watching your knife float away downriver might change your mind.
Easy to Carry
I’ve had knives that seemed to get in the way of my fishing, no matter where I kept them. The Adira has a low profile, doesn’t get tangled in my fly line, and doesn’t come unclipped from my pocket when I reach for my net.
Ready When You Need It
Truth told, I’ve never been much of a knife guy – I know people who geek out on them, but I just want a knife that does what I need it to do and lasts. The Adira is as dependable as it gets, and I don’t see myself getting another fishing knife anytime soon.