Benchmade’s Station Knife – The Ideal Blade for Anglers
It’s rare to find a knife that is durable enough for camp cooking and refined enough to earn a spot in your kitchen at home. Benchmade’s Station Knife is just that – a thoughtfully-designed, versatile, packable, and immensely capable tool that will all but replace your other knives.
The Perfect Size
There are plenty of capable chef’s knives out there, but there aren’t many that fit comfortably in a fishing pack. The Station Knife’s 6-inch blade strikes a great balance – strong enough to effortlessly chop meats and vegetables, yet light enough to carry around comfortably all day long. And don't worry, it comes with a sheath for safe packing.
Unmatched Versatility
If I realize I need to bring a set of knives for a camp meal, I’m scrapping the whole thing and bringing premade sandwiches. First and foremost, my bag is meant to hold more rods, reels, lines, leaders, and flies than I could ever need – once all that is in, packing multiple knives is simply out of the question.
The Station Knife does it all. The thick blade, which makes chopping meats and vegetables a breeze, tapers to a sharp point that rivals any paring knife I’ve used in the field. You can throw it in your bag and be comfortable that you’re equipped for any prep that’s needed.
Low Maintenance
I know myself – if I buy a knife that requires sharpening before every use, it will never get used. Thankfully, the Station Knife comes out of the box extremely sharp, and it holds its edge remarkably well. Available with either CPM154 or 440C stainless steel, the blade is carefully crafted to operate at a high level for a long time.
Highly Customizable
You can go wild customizing the Station Knife – choose from three different handle materials, two different blade steels, and a whole bunch of handle and blade colors. Personalized laser engraving is available too, perfect for functional gift-giving with a personal touch. Building your ideal knife is made easy and straightforward.
Benchmade Excellence
Every knife that comes out of Benchmade’s Oregon City facility is assembled by hand and hand sharpened before it gets shipped out, and the attention to detail shows. If you’ve had a Benchmade knife before, you’ll know what you’re getting with the Station Knife. If you haven’t had one, this is a great place to start – the Station Knife has everything you’d expect from a manufacturer of Benchmade’s caliber.