The Best Fishing Kayak Just Got Even Better: Old Town’s Sportsman BigWater ePDL+ Pedal Electric Kayak
When I first started kayak bass fishing, pedal drive kayaks instantly won me over. Hands-free control—the ability to cast and maneuver without trying to juggle a paddle was the way to go. But now, kayak fishing has made another huge jump forward with the Old Town Sportsman Big Water ePDL+ 132, which combines pedal power with an electric boost for unmatched speed, range and control on the water.
CHECK OUT A FULL TOUR OF THIS ePDL KAYAK IN THE VIDEO BELOW:
This model includes a game-changing ePDL+ system—essentially like adding an e-bike motor to your kayak. It offers five speed settings for both power assist and full cruise control, powered by a compact 36V, 20Ah lithium battery. At top speed around four to five miles per hour, the battery will keep you moving for up to three hours, while mid-range settings extend that to 23 hours, and level one will go over 40 hours without recharging!
And for as much as I miss tournament bass fishing, bass boat ownership hasn’t been a realistic option recently, primarily for financial reasons. Over the past decade, it has become increasingly difficult to find an affordable bass boat. I feel like I’m probably not the only bass angler in that position. While this ePDL+ kayak is pretty top-of-the-line for Old Town, and definitely not cheap for a kayak, $6000 is a lot easier to swallow than $100,000 needed for most new, fiberglass, bass boats.
Another reason I was so excited to try this fishing kayak with pedals plus electric assist was its overall size. As anyone who knows me would say, I’m a well above average-sized human—a 6’5”, 290 kind of guy. But this Old Town BigWater Sportsman, with a length of 13’2” and width of 36”, is right on that edge of being as big as it can be, while still not impossible to move around fairly easily by myself. This kayak handles my big frame just fine with amazing stability. Plus, the boat is loaded with thoughtful features like non-slip EVA deck padding for stand-up fishing, and dry storage in both the bow hatch and the drive console—an absolute must for organizing my excessive amounts of fishing gear.
For the angler who’s all about accessing locations many boat anglers cannot, the Old Town ePDL kayak opens up so many possibilities. Plus, it is absolutely capable of navigating bigger waters, especially with the ePDL+ electric assist. And in the rare instance that you’ve used up your battery in a single day, you’ve always got your pedal drive to rely on to get you home.