There's no better way to count down the days to Christmas than with an advent calendar. Traditionally filled with either chocolate, trinkets, or tea, this season Strike King is giving us what we really want - fishing lures!

Why the Strike King '12 Days of Fishmas' 2025 Advent Calendar Is the Perfect Gift

Who doesn't love surprise fishing lures?! With the 12 Days of Fishmas advent calendar, lucky anglers will receive 11 random tackle items from Strike King, including both bass and panfish hardbaits, jigs, soft plastics and terminal tackle. The 12th surprise is a gift of Strike King swag.

What Strike King lure awaits you behind each of the 12 mystery squares? | Strike King

Not only is this a great gift for every angler on your Christmas list - but an awesome present to treat yourself to. I can't think of a better way to get your hands on some new fishing gear while immersing yourself in the holiday spirit.

Best of all, with a retail price of $24.96 but valued at over $50, this is one cool gift that definitely gives back.

The details on the back of the Strike King 12 Days of Fishmas 2025 advent calendar. | Strike King

Where to Purchase the Strike King 12 Days of Fishmas 2025 Advent Calendar

The Strike King 12 Days of Fishmas 2025 advent calendar is sold exclusively at Walmart. There are two versions available, which feature the same lures and baits but in different color combinations.

Pick up your Strike King 12 Days of Fishmas advent calendar online at Walmart. | Walmart

Why Trust Strike King With Your Gift Giving?

Strike King has earned its reputation as a leader in bass fishing lures and gear by combining authentic fishing roots, groundbreaking innovation and proven results on the water. Starting in 1964 with a simple spinnerbait crafted in a Memphis garage, word spread quickly.

Charles Spence purchased the operation in 1966 and transformed it into a bass fishing mainstay. Partnering with other early-bass fishing pioneers like Bill Dance and Ray Murski, the legend of Strike King Lures’ effectiveness grew. Dance soon became one of the most successful professional tournament anglers and one of the most influential and recognizable TV fishing personalities, catapulting the brand into the tackle boxes of every bass fishing enthusiast.

With proven crankbaits, spinnerbaits, topwater baits, and the Happy Hooker Tailspinner the company’s reputation for quality baits that catch fish continued to grow. Now more than 60 years later, Strike Ing remains one of the most recognized, reliable, and effective brands in bass fishing.

Get Your Strike King Advent Calendar Now

Be sure to get yours early so that on December 14, you or your loved ones can start revealing the hidden and lucky lures - and begin the countdown to Christmas... (I mean Fishmas!)

Get your Strike King 12 Days of Fishmas advent calendar HERE.