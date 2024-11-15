Black Friday Early Savings on Quality Outdoor Clothing Made in the USA.
If you are looking for a quality jacket that is both functional and has great looks, The FORLOH Men's Reversible Merino Wool Jacket should be on your radar. First thing you should know is it is made in the USA, as is all the products from FORLOH. And not just made here but everything about the jacket, down to the merino wool is sourced in America.
100% USA
From their website: "FORLOH is committed to making the best technical apparel and gear on the market, all 100% sourced and made in the USA. Every single step of our process happens domestically, from product design to engineering and technology components, to raw goods sourcing and fabric creation, to garment cut and sew, printing, and distribution. When you purchase from FORLOH, you know your product features superior levels of U.S. craftsmanship and care.”
The FORLOH Reversible Merino Wool Jacket
I look for jackets that can do double duty. Something that looks good when I'm going into town, and a jacket I know I can wear in the outdoors. I especially appreciate dual versatility when I travel for fly fishing trips. It's an effort not to overpack, with the gear, tech clothing, boots, waders and regular clothing, I end up being weighed down with too much. On some of my fishing trips, I’ll be on the water during the day and in a nice restaurant at night. A jacket that can do double duty—functional for fly fishing and good-looking enough to fool people into thinking I have good taste— is a big plus.
Merino Wool: The Best Material for the Outdoors
Other than the looks, what first peaked my interest in this jacket is its Hi-Loft Merino Wool insulation. I'm a big fan of wool for the outdoors because it still offers benefits over today's modern high-tech materials. Exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio, temperature regulation, moisture management, odor resistance, durability, and it will keep you warm even when wet. I learned the hard way while guiding in Alaska that wool is the way to go in outdoor clothing.
Fly Fishing the River, to a Dinner in Town
Recently, I wore the jacket in Montana while fly fishing the Missouri River. The day's weather progressed from cold to windy, then rain, back to windy, sunny, and finally warm. I never took the jacket off. The wool insulation kept my body temperature consistent. That evening, going to dinner, I turned the jacket inside out to show its more dressy side so it didn't look like I had just walked off the river.
The Tale of Two Shells
The outer shell for the tech side of the jacket is made from 40D Ripstop nylon with a Durable Water Repellent coating, to resist wind and rain. Turn the jacket inside out, and you will be styling a 100% fine worsted wool woven fabric. This is the side that's a little more dressy.
Pockets for Days
It's got pockets—lots of pockets. For fly fishing, that's a good thing. On the work side of the jacket you have two chest pockets for your fly boxes and whatever else you need to stuff in them, along with two zippered hand warmer pockets. The dressy side has one chest pocket and two hand warmer pockets. The designers put real thought into the practical use of this jacket.
American Made Quality From Beginning to End
The craftsmanship is evident the first time you wear the jacket. FORLOH's commitment to American quality can't be stressed enough. This jacket is USA-made from the beginning to the end. No sweatshops, no corners cut in quality. With their Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale happening Nov. 23 - Dec. 3rd, 2024, you can save yourself some dollars on quality clothing and gear. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
Although I have not been paid by any of the manufacturers, the gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.