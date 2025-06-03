Fishing

Caddis Eyewear: Are These the Best Reading Glasses on the Market?

Reading glasses have become essential in my fly fishing life. From tying flies at home, tying knots on the river, to editing photos, or ending the day with a good book.

Ken Baldwin

A new classic amongst classics.
A new classic amongst classics. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Five months ago, I was asked to try out and then write about a pair of Caddis Readers – a high-end, a little on the pricey side, reading glasses. The pitch was that when fly anglers tie flies, tie knots, read tippet labels, or perform any task that requires close-up work, a good pair of reading glasses is needed. And these weren't your run-of-the-mill reading glasses.

Curious but Not Convinced

I was intrigued. In my life, reading glasses are reading glasses. I buy them in packs of three for $10 at the drugstore. What could make these glasses so different?

A Meeting With the Founder

I agreed to talk with Tim Parr, the founder and CEO of Caddis Eyewear, to hear what he had to say. I was skeptical but curious: what would make a pair of reading glasses worth $110?

A Vision

I enjoyed the conversation; Tim and I had a lot in common. He sounded sincere and was passionate about Caddis and raising the common reading glasses to a higher level. From our conversation, it was obvious that he brings a lot of talent and creativity to the table.

Yeah, But Still

After the call, I was still skeptical. On paper, what Tim had to say was convincing, but my brain kept on saying, "But they are reading glasses." I promised Tim I would wear his readers for five months and then write my thoughts on them.

A Heck of a First Impression

A few days later, I received a pair of Caddis Readers in the mail. Holding them, my instant, knee-jerk reaction was - these are different, substantial – much more substantial than your run-of-the-mill reading glasses. The quality was obvious.

A pair of Caddis Readers
The Caddis Porgy in Heritage Green. / photo by Ken Baldwin

A Strong, Sturdy Build

They are made from thick, strong material; everything about them had the look and feel of quality, and the color, a translucent forest green, was rich and deep.

I put them on; they rested on my ears and nose with a comfortable heft. Very nice – maybe Tim wasn't B.S.-ing me. I shoved them in my pocket and would use them hard for the next five months.

5 Months Later

The Caddis readers have been with me every day, 24/7. I use them around the house, when I'm fishing, working in the garage, late night reading, and a lot of traveling. I carry them "as is" in my pocket, I throw them in the coffee cup holder of my truck, I don't protect them or handle them gently. They are a tool and part of my everyday carry (EDC).

A fly angler wearing Caddis readers tying on a streamer to fly fish.
Tying on a Drunk and Disorderly streamer to hunt for some big browns. / photo by Mona Balooch

Performance and Style

Five months earlier, when I spoke with Tim, he told me about some of the features of the Caddis glasses. A premium hard finish that enhances durability and minimizes scratches. Lenses featuring a high-performance water, dirt, and grease-repellent coating, and a premium, bio-based acetate frame with 7-barrel industrial hinges.

It Wasn't Hype

Everything Tim said has proven to be true; they don't smear, they don't smudge, they haven't scratched – and I have put them through some abuse. As much as I get my fingers all over the lens, it's not often that I have to clean them. I'm guilty of laying them face down, or when I'm done with them, I put them in my pocket with my knife and keys. The lenses are still clear and scratch-free.

A fly angler wearing Caddis reading glasses tying flies for fly fishing.
I can actually see. / photo by Mona Balooch

The True Value of Something

Here's the kicker. I haven't lost them. I always lose my reading glasses. This is why I don't want to pay a high price, and why I buy three at a time, and already have another five lying around the house. But not these. I haven't misplaced them or left them behind once. This is a record, and it has me wondering why. Could it be a subconscious thing? The glasses have become a valued tool in my life, and in return, I'm more cautious?

Worth It

Are they worth $110? Five months ago, I would have said, No. Readers aren't worth more than twenty bucks. I don't feel that way now. In fact, I'm ordering a second pair, a model that is a little more dressy, so I can wear when the occasion calls for it. I've come to realize that reading glasses are no different from any other tool I depend on. If I'm going to use them all the time, and I expect them to perform, then there will be a cost equivalent to the quality, and it's worth it. KB

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.

Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

