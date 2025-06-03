Caddis Eyewear: Are These the Best Reading Glasses on the Market?
Five months ago, I was asked to try out and then write about a pair of Caddis Readers – a high-end, a little on the pricey side, reading glasses. The pitch was that when fly anglers tie flies, tie knots, read tippet labels, or perform any task that requires close-up work, a good pair of reading glasses is needed. And these weren't your run-of-the-mill reading glasses.
Curious but Not Convinced
I was intrigued. In my life, reading glasses are reading glasses. I buy them in packs of three for $10 at the drugstore. What could make these glasses so different?
A Meeting With the Founder
I agreed to talk with Tim Parr, the founder and CEO of Caddis Eyewear, to hear what he had to say. I was skeptical but curious: what would make a pair of reading glasses worth $110?
A Vision
I enjoyed the conversation; Tim and I had a lot in common. He sounded sincere and was passionate about Caddis and raising the common reading glasses to a higher level. From our conversation, it was obvious that he brings a lot of talent and creativity to the table.
Yeah, But Still
After the call, I was still skeptical. On paper, what Tim had to say was convincing, but my brain kept on saying, "But they are reading glasses." I promised Tim I would wear his readers for five months and then write my thoughts on them.
A Heck of a First Impression
A few days later, I received a pair of Caddis Readers in the mail. Holding them, my instant, knee-jerk reaction was - these are different, substantial – much more substantial than your run-of-the-mill reading glasses. The quality was obvious.
A Strong, Sturdy Build
They are made from thick, strong material; everything about them had the look and feel of quality, and the color, a translucent forest green, was rich and deep.
I put them on; they rested on my ears and nose with a comfortable heft. Very nice – maybe Tim wasn't B.S.-ing me. I shoved them in my pocket and would use them hard for the next five months.
5 Months Later
The Caddis readers have been with me every day, 24/7. I use them around the house, when I'm fishing, working in the garage, late night reading, and a lot of traveling. I carry them "as is" in my pocket, I throw them in the coffee cup holder of my truck, I don't protect them or handle them gently. They are a tool and part of my everyday carry (EDC).
Performance and Style
Five months earlier, when I spoke with Tim, he told me about some of the features of the Caddis glasses. A premium hard finish that enhances durability and minimizes scratches. Lenses featuring a high-performance water, dirt, and grease-repellent coating, and a premium, bio-based acetate frame with 7-barrel industrial hinges.
It Wasn't Hype
Everything Tim said has proven to be true; they don't smear, they don't smudge, they haven't scratched – and I have put them through some abuse. As much as I get my fingers all over the lens, it's not often that I have to clean them. I'm guilty of laying them face down, or when I'm done with them, I put them in my pocket with my knife and keys. The lenses are still clear and scratch-free.
The True Value of Something
Here's the kicker. I haven't lost them. I always lose my reading glasses. This is why I don't want to pay a high price, and why I buy three at a time, and already have another five lying around the house. But not these. I haven't misplaced them or left them behind once. This is a record, and it has me wondering why. Could it be a subconscious thing? The glasses have become a valued tool in my life, and in return, I'm more cautious?
Worth It
Are they worth $110? Five months ago, I would have said, No. Readers aren't worth more than twenty bucks. I don't feel that way now. In fact, I'm ordering a second pair, a model that is a little more dressy, so I can wear when the occasion calls for it. I've come to realize that reading glasses are no different from any other tool I depend on. If I'm going to use them all the time, and I expect them to perform, then there will be a cost equivalent to the quality, and it's worth it. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
Read Next:
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.