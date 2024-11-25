Fishing Gear That Lasts: My 20-Year Journey to the Perfect Fishing Net
20 years of guiding in Alaska taught me a lot about gear—and to recognize substance over flash. You start with the basics, maybe some hand-me-downs or the cheapest stuff you can find. Then, you slowly upgrade as you go, figuring out what works and what doesn't. You throw out the stuff that just adds extra weight, and keep what contributes to the making of a good day.
A Versatile Tool, Just Add Water
One piece of equipment that surprised me with its importance is a net. A good net is more than just a receptacle to capture a fish. If it is built strong, with a good design, it becomes a versatile tool that can do extra duty.
A Major Upgrade
"But it's just a net, right?" I used to think that, until one season when the lodge I worked for supplied all its guides with Fishpond Nomad nets. That was an upgrade across the board. When the general manager put that net in my hand, I knew it was a different animal. The thing felt like a piece of the Stealth Bomber, made of carbon fiber and fiberglass. It was sturdy, solid, and lightweight.
Changed the Game
Think of it like this: Yeti took those cheap, flimsy coolers and transformed them into something you could bet your life on. Fishpond does the same with nets. Compare this to the old aluminum nets that rarely made it through a season without snapping in half from use.
More Than a Net
I've used mine as a makeshift staff when crossing a swift river, I've used mine to help clients up tricky ledges: they hold onto the hoop while I've got ahold of the handle, and then I give them an assist by pulling them up. I practice the "Guide Lean," supporting myself with the net while staying out of the client's way. I'll admit, my net has become a security blanket that feels like a dependable friend.
Protecting Our Fish and Fishery
Alaskan guides are very protective of the wild rainbow trout in their rivers. They enjoy the catch and are diligent about the release. Their livelihood is invested in protecting the health of the fish and fishery.
Fishpond Nomad nets help by using rubber bags that are knotless and smooth. They don't scrape off the protective slime of the fish or tangle in their fins like nylon, knotted nets do. The knotless design also means fewer tangled hooks. Try pulling a small barbed hook out of nylon when your fingers are cold and stiff. This is one of those things that doesn't seem like a big deal until you are in the middle of trying to get one out, and about to blow a fuse. The rubber netting makes releasing fish quicker and less stressful for both the fish and the angler.
You have choices of solid colors, fish patterns, or nature inspired graphics, and the longer nets have numeric markings on the handles to measure your catch. While a Fishpond Nomad net is a little pricier than other choices, its versatility and long lifespan make it worth the price of admission. You'll find a lot of uses for it, and it will find a special place in your quiver. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.