Fishing by the Moon: Science, Myth, and the Most Stylish Moon Phase Watch Available

A look at Solunar tables, lunar influence on fish, and the Citizen watch designed to track the moon

Do moon phases really affect fishing success? Explore the history of Solunar theory and see how the Citizen Tsuki-yomi A-T watch lets you track moon phases in style—on and off the water. / Image by Kurt Mazurek | and Dreamstime.com | © Vgorbash | 157465359 | and Dreamstime.com | © Igor Korionov | 18289563

Some anglers follow lunar phases as a part of their fishing strategy and believe it helps put the odds of a successful day of fishing in their favor. For decades now, many prestigious fishing publications have included solar-lunar tables as a regular feature, describing the best days each month and even the best specific times each day that fish are most likely to bite.

What Is the Solunar Theory? A Brief History

In 1926, an outdoor writer, fly fisherman, hunter, and naturalist named John Allen Knight began to develop a theory about the activity of fish and game happening in alignment with the position and gravitational forces of the sun and the moon. In 1936 he published his Solunar Tables which quickly became popular among anglers. While there have always been skeptics, there have also always been believers.

A Bass Legend’s Perspective: Doug Hannon and Lunar Fishing

Dough Hannon's Field Guide to Bass Fishing book, In-Fisherman magazine Moon Time Tables, and Hannon's Big Bass Magic book
Trophy bass expert Doug Hannon was a big believer in the effects of the moon position on fish and wildlife activity. This was my first exposure to this concept. / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

I remember my earliest exposure to the idea came in the 1980s as I was trying to make sense of this whole fishing thing. I got my hands on a copy of Doug Hannon’s Field Guide for Bass Fishing. Hannon had become a big bass legend with a resume that included landing over 800 ten-plus pound bass in his lifetime. He was undeniably good at locating and catching trophy bass and he was meticulous and systematic in his approach and documentation. He believed there was an undeniable correlation between the sun and moon phases and his catch rates.

Do Moon Phases Really Affect Fishing Success?

Since its inception, there have been many attempts to verify this Solunar theory as it applies to a wide range of species. From my simple research it seems like I can find more efforts that were either inconclusive or disproved it, rather than backing it up. The thing about a theory becoming a fact is that you need to be able to duplicate the results. So far, it seems that even the original “study” by John Allen Knight was largely anecdotal information from his own personal observations and beliefs.

The author wearing a Citizen Tsuki-yomi watch while sitting at a picnic table prepping his fishing gear.
Getting my fishing gear ready because according to the lunar phase tracker on my Citizen watch, it's time to go fishing. / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

Can Confidence Beat Science? Why Anglers Still Use Moon Tables

But that hasn’t stopped it from remaining a regular part of fishing discussions. Fishing can feel like a mysterious activity, with even the sport’s best and most successful never knowing exactly how a fish will react all the time. An angler’s brain loves the idea of some sort of explanation. And if a strong belief in this improves an angler’s confidence, it may well have a positive and very real effect on their success.

The Watch That Reads the Moon: Citizen Tsuki-yomi A-T Review

Close up of the Citizen Tsuki-yomi watch photographed in front of a full moon at night.
This Citizen Tsuki-yomi watch is definitely the most stylish way for anglers to keep track of the current moon phase. / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

And while there are multiple publications of the Solunar Table every month and several apps available for your phone, I believe I’ve found a very convenient and certainly the coolest looking, most fashionable way to keep an eye on the moon phases—the Citizen Tsuki-yomi A-T watch.

In Japanese, Tsuki-yomi translates to "moon reader" or "moon phase" in English, a fitting name for this unique watch with a subtle moon surface image on its face and a window at 6 o’clock which displays the current moon phase. And the A-T part of the name is in reference to Citizen’s atomic timekeeping innovation which automatically updates the time and date of the watch based on a time signal from an atomic clock, with a margin of error of one second every 100,000 years. And it never needs a battery, because in an elegant balance of solar and lunar, this watch is powered by light.

Why This Solar-Powered, Moon-Tracking Watch Is Perfect for Anglers

The author posing at the campsite with his Citizen watch.
This watch looks great everywhere from the boat to the campfire to a meeting with a big client. / Photo by Kurt Mazurek

It’s durable Super Titanium™ case and 100 meter water resistant construction make it perfect for a day of fishing, while its great looks make it equally perfect for date nights or business meetings. It’s sharp and classy without trying too hard and its fashionable moon design makes it a real conversation starter.

“Hey have you ever heard of the Solunar Tables for fishing? Do you think that’s really a thing?”

Citizen Tsuki-yomi A-T Watch Features

Close up of the Citizen Tsuki-yomi A-T pointing out the specific features
The styling of the Citizen Tsuki-yomi A-T embodies the moon’s surface and a window at 6 o’clock displays the current moon phase. / CitizenWatch.com
  • Moonphase
  • Case Width -43mm
  • Case Material -Super Titanium
  • Face -Saphire Crystal for scratch resistance
  • Eco-Drive -Powered by any light source
  • Water resistance -to 100m
  • World Time in 24 Time Zones
  • Radio Control
  • Perpetual Calendar
  • Day-Date
  • Atomic Timekeeping

Transparency Note: Some of the gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.

Published
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

