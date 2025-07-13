Fishing by the Moon: Science, Myth, and the Most Stylish Moon Phase Watch Available
Some anglers follow lunar phases as a part of their fishing strategy and believe it helps put the odds of a successful day of fishing in their favor. For decades now, many prestigious fishing publications have included solar-lunar tables as a regular feature, describing the best days each month and even the best specific times each day that fish are most likely to bite.
What Is the Solunar Theory? A Brief History
In 1926, an outdoor writer, fly fisherman, hunter, and naturalist named John Allen Knight began to develop a theory about the activity of fish and game happening in alignment with the position and gravitational forces of the sun and the moon. In 1936 he published his Solunar Tables which quickly became popular among anglers. While there have always been skeptics, there have also always been believers.
A Bass Legend’s Perspective: Doug Hannon and Lunar Fishing
I remember my earliest exposure to the idea came in the 1980s as I was trying to make sense of this whole fishing thing. I got my hands on a copy of Doug Hannon’s Field Guide for Bass Fishing. Hannon had become a big bass legend with a resume that included landing over 800 ten-plus pound bass in his lifetime. He was undeniably good at locating and catching trophy bass and he was meticulous and systematic in his approach and documentation. He believed there was an undeniable correlation between the sun and moon phases and his catch rates.
Do Moon Phases Really Affect Fishing Success?
Since its inception, there have been many attempts to verify this Solunar theory as it applies to a wide range of species. From my simple research it seems like I can find more efforts that were either inconclusive or disproved it, rather than backing it up. The thing about a theory becoming a fact is that you need to be able to duplicate the results. So far, it seems that even the original “study” by John Allen Knight was largely anecdotal information from his own personal observations and beliefs.
Can Confidence Beat Science? Why Anglers Still Use Moon Tables
But that hasn’t stopped it from remaining a regular part of fishing discussions. Fishing can feel like a mysterious activity, with even the sport’s best and most successful never knowing exactly how a fish will react all the time. An angler’s brain loves the idea of some sort of explanation. And if a strong belief in this improves an angler’s confidence, it may well have a positive and very real effect on their success.
The Watch That Reads the Moon: Citizen Tsuki-yomi A-T Review
And while there are multiple publications of the Solunar Table every month and several apps available for your phone, I believe I’ve found a very convenient and certainly the coolest looking, most fashionable way to keep an eye on the moon phases—the Citizen Tsuki-yomi A-T watch.
In Japanese, Tsuki-yomi translates to "moon reader" or "moon phase" in English, a fitting name for this unique watch with a subtle moon surface image on its face and a window at 6 o’clock which displays the current moon phase. And the A-T part of the name is in reference to Citizen’s atomic timekeeping innovation which automatically updates the time and date of the watch based on a time signal from an atomic clock, with a margin of error of one second every 100,000 years. And it never needs a battery, because in an elegant balance of solar and lunar, this watch is powered by light.
Why This Solar-Powered, Moon-Tracking Watch Is Perfect for Anglers
It’s durable Super Titanium™ case and 100 meter water resistant construction make it perfect for a day of fishing, while its great looks make it equally perfect for date nights or business meetings. It’s sharp and classy without trying too hard and its fashionable moon design makes it a real conversation starter.
“Hey have you ever heard of the Solunar Tables for fishing? Do you think that’s really a thing?”
Citizen Tsuki-yomi A-T Watch Features
- Moonphase
- Case Width -43mm
- Case Material -Super Titanium
- Face -Saphire Crystal for scratch resistance
- Eco-Drive -Powered by any light source
- Water resistance -to 100m
- World Time in 24 Time Zones
- Radio Control
- Perpetual Calendar
- Day-Date
- Atomic Timekeeping
Transparency Note: Some of the gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.