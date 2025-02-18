Fishing

Fly Fishing Gear | Yeti Sidekick Carry-All. Quality in a Simple and Functional Design

Looking for a simple, waterproof fly fishing pack? The Yeti Sidekick keeps things minimal yet functional, with easy access and rugged durability.

Ken Baldwin

photo by Sam Averett

The Yeti Sidekick was described to me as "the bag you didn't know you needed," and to my surprise, the statement turned out to be true. I had in my head what I thought a fly fishing hip pack or sling bag should be. It had pockets, places to attach tools, a water bottle holder, a tippet dispenser, and such. These are all good things, and I'll admit I own a few hip packs that fit this description.

A fly angler with a Yeti Sidekick on his hip.
Swinging in the rain. / photo by Oliver Sutro

Exceeded Expectations

So, it was a real surprise when I used the Yeti Sidekick and found that the simple design, combined with its quality build, made for a hip/sling pack that performed at a level I wasn't expecting.

An angler wearing a Yeti Sidekick while launching a river drift boat.
The Yeti Sidekick is built solid so you don't have to baby it. / photo by Oliver Sutro

Keeping My Fly Fishing Simple

I like to keep my fishing simple. At the risk of sounding cliché, I believe in the mantra "less is more" and try to practice this philosophy. I sometimes get caught up in the attraction of bells and whistles, but usually end up back at simplicity being best—which is exactly what happened with the Yeti Sidekick. A simple design that, in real-life use, exceeded my expectations.

A fly angler open her Yeti Sidekick to get a fly box.
The Yeti Sidekick. 100% waterproof that's easy to open and close. / photo by Jeremy Koreski

A Versatile Waterproof Carry-all

It's a one-pocket pouch. You can wear it around your waist or as a sling bag. I've used it both ways depending on the kind of water I'm fishing. Here's what really makes this bag work for me: it's easy to open and close. It doesn’t take much effort, and when you close it, it’s 100% waterproof.

One-handed Open and Closing

Most hip packs or sling bags use heavy-duty, waterproof zippers that require effort—usually two hands—to open. That's a hassle when I'm standing in the water with only one hand free. Having to stop, put my rod in the water, under my arm, or between my legs—however you secure your rod to free up a second hand—kills the flow of fly fishing. On paper, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. But when you're on the water, trying to get into a zone—or stay in one—it’s a flow killer.

Two Yeti Sidekicks side by side with two fly reels, an apple, and a Snickers bar.
The 6 liter and 3 liter. / photo by Ken Baldwin

In the Sidekick 3L, I throw it on a belt and wear it around my waist. It has enough room for a light day on the water, or as an addition to a backpack. The Sidekick 6L I sometimes wear around my waist, but mostly prefer it as a sling pack. Its slim, minimal design and smooth outer shell keep it out of the way, and it's more than roomy enough to carry my gear—plus snacks and water.

The Yeti Sidekicks in a 2 photo collage. The 6 liter on top, and the 3 liter on the bottom. With fly fishing gear.
The Yeti Sidekicks. 6 liter in Olive and the 3 liter in Navy. Fly reels are for size reference. Everything else fits in the Sidekicks. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Quality over Quantity

The Yeti Sidekick is simple in design, simple in use, and being a Yeti product, it's overbuilt in quality and construction. It is an investment in substance over flash—a straightforward tool that does its job without unnecessary extras. KB

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.

Published
Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

Home/Gear Reviews