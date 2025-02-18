Fly Fishing Gear | Yeti Sidekick Carry-All. Quality in a Simple and Functional Design
The Yeti Sidekick was described to me as "the bag you didn't know you needed," and to my surprise, the statement turned out to be true. I had in my head what I thought a fly fishing hip pack or sling bag should be. It had pockets, places to attach tools, a water bottle holder, a tippet dispenser, and such. These are all good things, and I'll admit I own a few hip packs that fit this description.
Exceeded Expectations
So, it was a real surprise when I used the Yeti Sidekick and found that the simple design, combined with its quality build, made for a hip/sling pack that performed at a level I wasn't expecting.
Keeping My Fly Fishing Simple
I like to keep my fishing simple. At the risk of sounding cliché, I believe in the mantra "less is more" and try to practice this philosophy. I sometimes get caught up in the attraction of bells and whistles, but usually end up back at simplicity being best—which is exactly what happened with the Yeti Sidekick. A simple design that, in real-life use, exceeded my expectations.
A Versatile Waterproof Carry-all
It's a one-pocket pouch. You can wear it around your waist or as a sling bag. I've used it both ways depending on the kind of water I'm fishing. Here's what really makes this bag work for me: it's easy to open and close. It doesn’t take much effort, and when you close it, it’s 100% waterproof.
One-handed Open and Closing
Most hip packs or sling bags use heavy-duty, waterproof zippers that require effort—usually two hands—to open. That's a hassle when I'm standing in the water with only one hand free. Having to stop, put my rod in the water, under my arm, or between my legs—however you secure your rod to free up a second hand—kills the flow of fly fishing. On paper, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. But when you're on the water, trying to get into a zone—or stay in one—it’s a flow killer.
In the Sidekick 3L, I throw it on a belt and wear it around my waist. It has enough room for a light day on the water, or as an addition to a backpack. The Sidekick 6L I sometimes wear around my waist, but mostly prefer it as a sling pack. Its slim, minimal design and smooth outer shell keep it out of the way, and it's more than roomy enough to carry my gear—plus snacks and water.
Quality over Quantity
The Yeti Sidekick is simple in design, simple in use, and being a Yeti product, it's overbuilt in quality and construction. It is an investment in substance over flash—a straightforward tool that does its job without unnecessary extras. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.