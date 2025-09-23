Is a High End Fly Fishing Wading Jacket Worth the Cost?
I view a good wading jacket as a tool that keeps you dry, comfortable, and allows you to fly fish longer. That’s what you’re buying — a technical layer that lets you fish through rain, waves, and deeper wading without having to quit early.
Why a Good Wading Jacket Matters
I’ve had days where bad weather turned into some of my best fishing, and the only reason I stayed out was because I had gear that kept me dry. Wnd is the real enemy of fly fishing, but rain? No big deal — as long as you can stay dry and comfortable.
Michigan Steelhead in the Rain
This past spring, I had a steelhead trip planned just outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The forecast called for cold rain all day, and I was on the fence about going. When I spoke with Michigan guide, Max Werkman of Werkman’s Outfitters, he said, “This weather will stop 90% of anglers from fishing the river. If we tough it out, we’ll probably have the best runs to ourselves.”
Rain Shouldn't Stop You
That was all I needed to hear. I had my waders, a wading jacket, and warm layers. And you know, he was right — the river was empty. It rained all day, my gear kept me dry, not another soul on the river, and we landed six steelhead apiece. Max called it his best day of steelheading on that river.
More Than Just Another Gear Purchase
Think about how much time and money we spend on things that promise more fish — guides, new rods to improve casting, expensive sunglasses to spot fish. Seen that way, a wading jacket is a smart investment. It keeps you on the water longer and lets you focus on what you came to do — fish.
Beware of Slick Marketing Slogans
The first "serious" wading jacket I purchased taught me a lot about wading jackets. It was a model that promised “Guide Tough” durability, and "Made to be abused!" It wasn't. It lasted a week in Alaska, only to be shoved to the back of my locker.
The Grundéns Vector Wading Jacket
A good wading jacket that's used frequently should last five to ten years if properly cared for. It can last longer if used sparingly. Because I was burned by the "Guide Tough" jacket, I've learned what to look for in a good jacket, and recognize quality build and material versus hype marketing and junk. I settled on the Grundens Vector Wading Jacket and have been very satisfied with my choice.
This Is What I Look for in a Good Wading Jacket
• Seams and Stitching: Seams are the weak spots in keeping water out. Check the outer shell of the jacket for precision stitching. No loose thread or sloppy workmanship. On the inside, ensure that every seam is waterproof-taped, clean, sharp, and tight. No loose tape and no gaps.
• Fit: You should have enough room to layer underneath and move freely when you cast. You don't want it so tight that it pulls at the seams. Again, the seams are where water is most likely to get in. Don't put unnecessary stress on them.
• Breathability: You want to stay dry from the rain without overheating and getting clammy inside.
• Pockets: Good pocket design isn’t really appreciated until you’re in a river holding a fly rod with one hand, and trying to pull something out of your pocket with the other. Add cold hands that have lost their dexterity, and pocket design suddenly matters. Pockets need to be roomy, easy to access with one hand, and still keep water out. Hand-warmer pockets are a big plus and one of the best ways to quickly get feeling back in your fingers.
• Sealed Cuffs: There’s no single word — though plenty of curse words — for that miserable feeling when ice-cold water trickles from your hand, against your skin, down your arm, into your armpit, and along your ribs. It’s not technically water torture, but it’s close. I want cuffs that stop this from happening when I dunk my arm to land a fish or reach into the water to grab something I dropped.
Function Over Looks
A wading jacket should focus on function first. Its job is simple: keep you dry, comfortable, and protected from the elements. It’s the piece of gear that keeps you fishing when the weather turns — those types of days have turned out to be my best. KB - Follow me on my Fly Fishing on SI's Facebook page.
"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot
