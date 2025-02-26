Fishing

Fly Reels Made in Germany of Exceptional Quality and Aerospace Precision

Dark waters and beautiful fish. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Vladimir Rachenko is a former aerospace engineer with a passion for fly fishing—so much so that twenty years ago, he transferred his skills from aerospace to making fly reels. His goal was to focus on quality, creativity, and always a tip of the hat to tradition. That last ingredient—tradition—caught my eye when I stumbled upon his Instagram page.

An Artist Working Out of His Studio

Vladimir operates out of a small shop in Germany. He calls his company VR Reels, and he makes classic fly reels and performance fly reels. To my eyes, they all have a classic flavor. The classic fly reels are all click-and-pawl; the performance reels have a sealed drag. Some of his models have both, allowing you to enjoy the satisfying sound of the click-and-pawl, while benefiting from the smooth stopping power of the sealed drag.

If it is made well it will get better over time. / photo by Ken Baldwin

His reels go from 2-weight up to 12-weight, made from aerospace-grade titanium alloy or bar stock aluminum.

A Palming Rim To Help the Fight

A small detail I really appreciate that is a slight deviation from traditional classic reels—is Vladimir's textured palming rim. This allows me to be more physically engaged and involved when playing a fish. Instead of relying solely on the reel's drag, I can apply just the right amount of touch to the palming rim—leaving my ability to determine the outcome of the fight.

A big fish can be handled on a 3 weight rod and reel if you develop a skilled touch with the palming rim. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Music to the Ears

I have the Trutta Perfetta Aluminum reel in brown, which I mostly use for wild brookies and trout in smaller creeks. I've had a few big trout take some line out, and between the clicker’s satisfying sound and the palming rim, this reel is pure joy to fish with. I have the most fun when I pair it with a 3-weight Moonlit fiberglass rod.

A Fly Fishing Heirloom

This is a fly reel meant to be passed down. The more I fish with it, the better it gets. The click-and-pawl will soften over time, and the brass reel foot and screws will develop a rich patina. Vladimir Rachenko has an aerospace engineer's eye for detail and tight tolerances. The materials he uses are top-tier, and his craftsmanship is evident in every reel. It’s a fly reel built to last. KB

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.

