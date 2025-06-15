10 Best Gifts for Outdoorsy Dads Who Love Fishing & Camping (2025 Edition)
Do you know a dad who loves fishing, camping and the outdoors? Do you know what gifts he’d really love to get for Father's Day, his birthday, or any other time you want to surprise him? No?
I have good news for you! I happen to be a fishing, camping and outdoor dad. And I am very fortunate that my job gives me the unique opportunity to test lots of new fishing, camping and outdoor lifestyle gear. Following is a list of all the things I’ve checked out and been really impressed with lately. I’m pretty confident the fishing, camping, outdoor dad in your life might like them too.
Here are my Top 10, tested, proven and well-loved gifts for dad.
1. Case Marilla® Folding Knife with Serrated Blade: One-Handed Opening
Est. Retail Price: $169
Why it’s Great: First, Case has a great reputation as a classic American knife maker. And, at 4.75-inches this Marilla model is a perfect size for rugged outdoor adventures—big enough to tackle big tasks, but small enough to slide comfortably into a pocket.
My Detailed Review: This knife just feels right in my hand. It’s not heavy, but it has a solid, well-built feeling about it. And the flipper design snaps open quickly and reliably with a simple flip of the index finger. This is a perfect, versatile knife for outdoor adventure. And to be honest, the easy-opening flipper design opens so smoothly, with such a satisfying click, that it’s borderline addictive.
2. Zippo Double Torch Butane Lighter: Useful Tool for Outdoor Adventure
Est. Retail Price: $23 (case sold separately $29)
Why it’s Great: With two adjustable torch-style blue flames that deploy at the press of a button, the Double Torch Butane Lighter Insert creates an odorless, powerful and long-lasting burn. Plus, a real Zippo is something every outdoorsman should own.
My Detailed Review: I’m not a smoker. Never have been, never will be. But a high-quality lighter is a tool that I have found incredibly useful over my many years as a fisherman and outdoorsman. I like the butane torch style because it’s powerful, precise, extra-hot flame comes in handy for everything from repairing torn soft plastic lures and fishing rod tips to starting a campfire. And a nice Zippo lighter is something I’ll have for the rest of my life.
3. Bajio Las Rocas Sunglasses: Stylish, Clear Vision for Fishing Dads
Est. Retail Price: $219-269
Why it’s Great: Bajio has a wide range of super cool styles, all with shockingly clear lenses and great, high-end quality. Good glasses can make a great day outside even better.
My Detailed Review: I’ve written about this topic in the past, but I’m a bigger than average guy who needs bigger than average glasses. Bajio has a great selection of extra large fit glasses for the big ol’ melon head guys like myself. And they’re not just big, they’re actually cool and stylish. This Las Rocas frame is my favorite this year. They’re super comfortable, super cool looking and do a great job of wrapping around the sides and blocking peripheral light. Plus, all Bajio sunglasses, big or small, have outstanding, crystal clear lenses that actually make my eyes feel better when I put them on.
4. Citizen Tsuki-Yomi A-T Watch: Waterproof and Stylish, Plus Moon Phases
Est. Retail Price: $850 (currently on sale for $680)
Why It’s Great: It’s a super sharp, sporty, waterproof watch, that beautifully displays (and kind of pays homage to) the phases of the moon. As anglers, we’re always interested in the current phase of the moon in an attempt to understand its impact on fish behavior. It looks and functions equally as great at sunrise on the lake as it does that evening at a formal dinner.
My Detailed Review: I think the subtle but distinctive moon surface on the face of watch looks awesome. It’s genuinely sporty, rugged and cool, but at the same time stylish and sophisticated. At 43mm, it’s a perfect large, but not too large, size for a man’s watch. And the small black circle just above the six o’clock spot displays the moon through all its phases—super unique as well as useful for anglers.
5. All Trails App: Find Your Outside
Est. Retail Price: $35.99
Why it’s Great: AllTrails is the world’s most popular and trusted platform for outdoor exploration.Their app connects people to the outdoors, helping them discover new places, and elevating their experiences on the trail. Wherever you are or wherever you plan to go, AllTrails can quickly and easily provide all the info you need to find the best places to get outside.
My Detailed Review: This app makes it incredibly easy to find a trail to explore near almost anywhere. And, it’s super handy for planning a trip. Just look up trails wherever you’re going. The interface is easy to understand, they have a gigantic database of trails, and it’s packed with different ways to sort through all of your options. I wish they had a dedicated fishing search option, but if you use the paddlesport filter it will get you in the right area for fishing opportunities.
6. OnWater App: Find the Fish Faster
Est. Retail Price: $49.99
Why it’s Great: From live weather info and thorough access data to AI fish measurement and detailed journaling, onWater is one of the most advanced fishing apps I’ve used.
My Detailed Review: I’ve checked out a lot of fishing apps over the years (and at one point even considered designing one myself) and had never seen one quite so comprehensive and packed with information as this app. It’s a great one-stop shop with detailed data on more than 430,000 bodies of water in the U.S., showing species profiles and behavior by season, fishing regulations and reports, access points, planning tools, lake and river data, and amenities like bait shops, campgrounds, ramps, restrooms and so much more, along with a thorough and convenient way to store your personal catch data, you can’t help but get more out of each day of fishing.
You can read my full review of this app HERE.
7. HUK Pro Series Rain Jacket & Bibs: Like Sunshine on a Rainy Day
Est. Retail Price: $500 Jacket & $500 Bibs
Why it’s Great: Like the best foul weather gear, this HUK Pro Series Rain Suit is designed to help you make the best of a bad day. Like most HUK gear, it’s stylish, but that’s just the cherry on top. The real story is that this suit fits great, is built to last, and seriously keeps you dry and comfy on the worst rainy day.
My Detailed Review: If you’ve ever fished a 40-degree, driving rain, tournament day while wearing a so-so rain suit, at some point around hour-six you would have traded your first born to be dry and comfortable. Yes, it’s an investment, but this is serious gear. And honestly, this isn’t the most expensive suit I’ve owned. HUK has carefully studied and tested what it takes to make a great rain suit that’s loaded with smart features and built to perform when you need it most, and created an exceptionally great product that's worth every penny.
8. Sonos Ace Headphones: The Gift of Peace and Quiet
Est. Retail Price: $329
Why it’s Great: The high-quality of these headphones is obvious as soon as you touch them. But the real quality is in their performance—very comfortable fit and amazing sound reproduction that makes listening to music a fully immersive experience.
My Detailed Review: My wife and I each have a pair of Sonos Ace Headphones. While we love the sounds of the outdoors, and we love each other very much, over the course of almost two weeks in an RV together, these headphones provided a nice little escape and easily created the feeling of a little temporary space of your own.
Plus, I just got back from a fishing trip in upstate New York that I had to fly to. The noise canceling feature and rich audio quality of the Sonos Ace changes the whole air travel experience.
9. YETI Trailhead Camp Chair: Rugged Relaxation by the Campfire
Est. Retail Price: $300
Why it’s Great: YETI always makes well-designed, well-made products that always make some aspect of being outdoors a little better. The Trailhead chair does not disappoint. This is a super portable outdoor chair that sets up quickly and supports up to 500 pounds. Wow!
My Detailed Review: As a big guy who loves being outdoors, I’ve always struggled with outdoor lawn chairs. My fear that a poorly-made chair might collapse at any second (believe me, it happens), never allows me to fully relax. And even if it doesn’t break outright, the feet always stab into the soft ground and once again, big guy on the ground. The YETI Trailhead Camp Chair couldn’t be more different. The folding design is very clever and sets up easily. It feels incredibly strong and it’s genuinely comfortable. Where has this chair been all my life?
10. YETI Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler: Big, Easy and Cold
Est. Retail Price: $425
Why it’s Great: As long as we’re talking about YETI, let’s keep going. Coolers like this are what put YETI on the map. This Roadie 48 Wheeled model is a great example of the perfect cooler. It’s designed to hold a ton of drinks and food, it’s easy to move with its handy retracting handle and big wheels, and it keeps your stuff cold for an impossibly long time.
My Detailed Review: Like all YETI products, the high-level of quality is immediately apparent. The telescoping handle opens solidly with a reassuring click as it locks into position. It doesn’t wobble or jiggle. You just know it’s going to last. Same with the oversized wheels. They’re solid and reliable. And you know if they put that much thought and engineering into those aspects, the “keeping your food and drinks cold” part of the cooler is going to perform at the highest level possible.
Transparency Note: The gear reviewed in this article has been provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.