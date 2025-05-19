Grundéns Tough Sun Masked Hoodie | The Fishing Sun Shirt I Live In
Nothing derails a fishing trip faster than a day-one sunburn. I can remember a time when I didn’t believe you could get burned through a shirt – I’ve had that theory disproven several times since, and now I no longer mess around with fishing shirts that don’t have a serious UPF. A good one is worth the investment, and Grundéns’ Tough Sun masked hoodie is a really good one.
Sun Protection
The most important feature in a fishing shirt. This hoodie has UPF 50 – any rating over 30 offers great protection, and UPF 50 is as good as it gets. It features a full-coverage hood, built-in face-mask, as well as thumb holes that keep the sleeves in place, covering and protecting the backs of your hands.
Comfortable Fit
My biggest qualm with many sun shirts I’ve tried is a lack of comfort, as much as sun protection matters, it's a struggle if you're uncomfortable for a full day on the water. The Tough Sun hoodie doesn’t have the stiff or heavy feel that you’ll find with many sun shirt fabrics, and it’s easy to move and lounge around in.
Stain Protection
I have a bad habit of disposing of excess sunscreen, snagged weeds, fly floatant gel, etc., directly onto my fishing shirt. Holding a rod in one hand and trying to focus on the water is sometimes all you can do. So far, everything I’ve thrown at the Tough Sun hoodie has washed right out.
Durable Fabric
Almost all of my fishing clothes have holes and rips from hooks and tree branches – to a certain extent, that’s part of fishing. That said, I’ve put this hoodie through the same trials and tribulations as any piece of fishing gear I own, and it’s held up great – no holes or rips to speak of.
Lifetime Warranty
“If it fails, we’ll replace it, no questions asked.” That’s about as good of a warranty policy as you could hope for, and it’s what Grundéns offers for all of its gear. The company has a long history of producing durable and dependable fishing gear, and the quality of each product is guaranteed.
Gear You Can Trust
Grundéns was founded in Sweden in 1926 and has been distributing in the US since 1991. They’ve been at it for a while, and it shows – I’ve owned and fished in their waders, base layers, and outer layers, and have only had positive experiences.
Where I live, it’s starting to get real hot and real sunny. I plan to be fishing in the Tough Sun hoodie all summer long.
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.