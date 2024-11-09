From Hip-Hop to Fly Fishing: Drake’s Unexpected Passion Project With NOCTA, Nike and Abel Reels
Drake, the Canadian rapper, actor, and singer, has done something unexpected: he's released a fly reel. Yes, you read that correctly. Through his fashion brand NOCTA, Drake has partnered with Nike and Abel Reels, a premier fly reel maker, to create this legit piece of fly fishing gear, which just hit the market a few weeks ago.
There Is a Rhyme to Drake's Reason
A collaboration between the famous rapper, Nike, and Abel reels comes on the heels of Drake's surprise appearance on the cover of The Drake — a fly fishing magazine. This clever and unexpected crossover was timed right before the launch of NOCTA's Opal collection — urban streetwear meets fly fishing.
What is NOCTA?
NOCTA is a fashion brand that Drake, along with Nike, started in 2020. The brand draws inspiration from Drake's nocturnal creativity, athletics, and the outdoors. It's his love for the outdoors and his business partner Nicholas Carino's love for fly fishing that led Drake to create the Opal collection, an outside-the-box idea that expresses another dimension of who he is.
This collaboration definitely pushes boundaries and challenges expectations. By merging streetwear with fly-fishing and NOCTA/Nike with Abel reels, Drake may open up fly-fishing to a new and predominantly urban audience.
Abel Fly Reels Brings Fly Fishing Cred to the NOCTA Collection
By bringing Abel reels into the collaboration, NOCTA's Opal collection gets a boost of fly fishing credibility. Within the fly fishing world, Abel is recognized as a premier maker of high-quality, durable, made-in-the-USA fly reels. The reel maker has previously partnered with musicians like the Grateful Dead, AC/DC, and Johnny Cash.
Rapper's Delight
Fly fishing has always been a portal to nature and inspires people to care for it. Fly anglers don't just look at nature, they participate in it, and this participation opens their eyes to seeing nature in a deeper, more meaningful way. Fly-fishing can also bring different people together through a love for the same thing.
The Opal collection is Drake's rhyme; the positive impact it can have on people and nature is his reason.
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover