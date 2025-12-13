How to Unlock Winter Fly Fishing

It’s the middle of December, and winter has just reached us in the South – bringing with it the age-old fly angler’s dilemma: I want to fish, but it’s cold as hell.

“Cold as hell” is relative, of course. The rivers don’t freeze here, so there’s no good excuse to stop fishing. Too many anglers lock themselves in for the winter, and I’ve made it a goal not to be one of them.

Fly Fishing Gear That Keeps You on the Water

“There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.” It sounds vaguely similar to what my dad used to say when I was little and complained about the cold – after he had dressed me poorly for a day outside. Ultimately, though, it’s true.

Having the right jacket can be the difference between wanting to fish and not wanting to fish. I’m happiest when I’m fishing consistently – so by the transitive property, you might say the right jacket is the key to happiness.

Go With the Brands You Trust for Reliable Cold-Weather Gear

I feel like I’m always discovering new fishing apparel brands these days, which is great – it’s always fun to try new things. But the time to experiment is when it’s sunny and 75, not gray and 35.

Simms Bristol Reversible Jacket: Versatile for Mild Winter Days

If it’s in the 50s, this is the jacket I’m wearing. The 50s are when it's too cold for just a fishing shirt, but not cold enough for a full-fledged winter jacket.

It’s reversible - with a flannel side and a quilted jacket side - which gives you real temperature control. If the wind’s ripping, wear the quilted side out; when things warm up, flip to the cooler flannel side.

Orvis PRO Insulated Hoodie: Insulation You Can Move With

An insulated jacket is a game-changer on cold days, but many people steer clear of them because they worry about a bulky fit. Valid concern, but not with this jacket.

Orvis uses PrimaLoft insulation in the PRO Hoodie, which is designed for maximum warmth while keeping a lightweight feel. It gives you all the warmth you need with none of the bulk that makes casting a drag.

Grundens Tourney Pro Jacket: A True Winter Rain Shell

This jacket rolled with me for a week of steelhead fishing in the PNW - the ultimate test for a rain shell, as far as I’m concerned.

It keeps water out, retains heat, and packs down easily into a backpack for on-and-off weather days. It looks great too – I got quite a few compliments on the white Squall Camo color.

Huk Crewman Insulated Jacket: Serious Cold-Weather Comfort

The Crewman Jacket is for the really cold days. High quality insulation plus a fleece lining makes it wildly warm and comfortable.

It’s the perfect jacket for a winter float trip. If you’re going to be sitting in a drift boat in the cold all day, it’s nice to feel like you’re wrapped up in a blanket.

Do Your Winter Fly Fishing the Right Way

Believe it or not, fly fishing in the winter really can be fun. If you’re someone who likes to have some space on a river, there’s no better time of year to fish.

Many anglers put up the rods for a few months this time of year, but that doesn’t mean you have to. All you need is a good jacket.

