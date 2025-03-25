The Explorer's Grant | A Huckberry and ToyotaUSA Epic Adventure Giveaway
I will cut to the chase on this one because time is running out on an amazing opportunity to get your ADVENTURE on.
A Chance to Live the Adventure
Huckberry, the online men's retailer, and ToyotaUSA, is giving away an "Epic Adventure of a Lifetime" and 20K in Huckberry gear. "Epic Adventure" means you can choose between one of five locations: Southern Utah, Big Sur, Coastal Maine, Jackson Hole, or the Florida Keys. You get a four-night stay at an adventure lodge, two first-class flights for you and a friend, rental credit for transportation, and 20K in Huckberry credit to choose the gear of your liking.
What is Huckberry?
From the Huckberry website: What We Do — Steve McQueen’s favorite jacket. Sneakers made by NASA engineers. Game-changing outdoor gear. We actively work with the world’s coolest brands each season to bring you the highest quality apparel, footwear, and gear all in one place.
That's Huckberry's interpretation of who they are. Here's mine. It's a black hole of cool men's adventure/outdoor clothing and gear. Be careful because once you fall in, you can get lost for hours. It's the type of clothing I'd actually wear: Flint and Tinder waxed jackets, way too many shoes to choose from, and even some fly fishing tools and technical apparel. Christmas just got easy. "Honey, just get me a gift certificate from Huckberry; I'll take it from there."
These Grey's wool rubber bottom shoes are the best. They were my 'Go-To' winter around-the-house shoes.
Be Prepared to Get Lost
You have until March 30th, 11:59 pm to enter the "Explorer's Grant—Huckberry's fifty thousand dollar trip of a lifetime" giveaway. I'd give yourself two hours and five minutes to enter the giveaway, five minutes to enter, and two hours to check out all the gear and clothing Huckberry has on their website. You think I'm exaggerating; I'm not.
How to Enter
"Participants can enter by providing their name, email, and adventure selection for one entry. Additional entries can be earned by engaging with Huckberry on social media by sharing photos or videos, subscribing to Huckberry’s YouTube channel, exploring Toyota’s truck lineup, referring friends, and signing up for Huckberry SMS updates."
Epic Adventure and Cool Clothing: A Word of Caution
Word to the wise. If you are up at 2 AM, you can't sleep, you're sipping wine, or weed is legal in your state, stay away from Huckberry. Put your debit cards away or wait till the morning, after you've had three cups of coffee and your sense is back. Huckberry has too much good stuff all in one place. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover