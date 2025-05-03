Huk Icon Fishing Shorts – Cool, Comfortable & Pocket-Packed
Wet wading is one of the joys of my life, and I've found that it takes a good pair of fishing shorts to do it right. Huk’s Icon shorts are just that—a really good pair of fishing shorts. They're cool, comfortable, quick-drying, and full of pockets.
All-Day Comfort
The first time I wore these shorts, I was fishing redfish flats in Charleston, SC. It gets hot as hell poling a flats skiff, but the Icon shorts are lightweight and breathable. They come with an elastic waistband and are designed to stretch, which made poling a little bit more bearable that day.
Quick Drying
If you’re wet wading, plan to get your shorts wet – honestly, if you’re doing any kind of fishing, plan to get your shorts wet. Even if you don’t fully submerge them, you’ll probably spill something on them. The Icon shorts are made of 95% nylon and absorb very little water. That’s a big deal to me – dry shorts make for a much happier day on the water.
Tear-Resistant
In addition to its water-resistant properties, nylon holds up really well against rips and tears. Whether it’s a hook that gets caught or a branch snagged when you’re walking through brush, fishing shorts always end up taking a beating. The Icon shorts achieve an impressive balance of lightweight comfort and durability.
Pockets, Pockets, Pockets
Hands down, the most important feature for a pair of fishing shorts. When I wet wade, I sometimes like to do it without a pack. That means I have to find a way to carry a small fly box, nippers, dry shake, tippet, and anything else I might need on my person.
In addition to the two front pockets, the Icon shorts have a front snap-close cargo pocket, a front zip-up cargo pocket, and two snap-close back pockets. It takes some creative packing, but I’ve found that they’ll hold everything you need for a day of small stream fishing.
Do-It-All Shorts
The Icon shorts leave little to be desired when it comes to fishing-focused functionality. They’re also comfortable enough to wear around the house and stylish enough to wear out of the house. I have plenty of fishing clothes that I’ve been told shouldn’t be seen in public, but I’ve actually gotten compliments on these. Wear 'em anywhere with confidence.
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.