Is This the Ultimate Fly Tying Table for Small Spaces?
I wouldn't say I'm a fly-tying fanatic; I definitely wouldn't say I'm any good at it, but I can one hundred percent say that I thoroughly enjoy it. And it is good for me - it's good for my brain, it's good for my creativity, it makes my fly fishing more satisfying, and it helps me with my writing.
There Are Negatives
For complete transparency, there are downsides; it's a gateway hobby that inspires me to drink bourbon and listen to Merle Haggard. If you think it will save you money...Ha Ha, yeah, Ok. And I can make a mess of fur, feathers, and sparkly, crystal material on the floor like nobody's business. That doesn't sit well with my wife.
All I Need Is a Corner
My lifestyle and living conditions don't allow me to dedicate a whole room to fly tying. One day, I may have a full-size tying desk, complete with stacks of drawers and storage boxes. But for now, with limited space, I condense my tying hobby down to a small corner of the room next to my writing desk.
Fly Tying Clears My Head
I set up my fly-tying station next to my writing desk because it helps me with my writing. When my brain gets fogged up with too many words, I pivot my chair to my tying station and tie up a fly or streamer. This mini-break and the act of tying clear my brain so that when I get back to writing, the fog is gone.
A Fly Tying Table That Makes It Possible
What makes my dedicated space for tying flies possible is a fly-tying table made by Cris Jackson, the owner of Lone Bison Fly Tables. His tables are small, custom-made hardwood fly-tying stations that don't take up a lot of space and are portable, so I can move from the office to the dining room to the outside patio, depending on where I feel like tying.
Hand Built Craftsmanship
These tables are handcrafted works of beauty. They are custom-made from hardwood that Cris selects, ensuring richness in color and beautiful grain patterns.
A Desk Built To Be Used
The table has small wooden platforms for tools and accessories that attach to the work surface via magnets. This gives you the option to remove the platforms to give you more space, or keep them attached when specific tools need to be close by. A 3/8th inch vise stem slides neatly through a hole in the vise platform and then fits securely into an innovative clamping system.
A Great Way To Relax
When I'm done writing for the day, but I'm not done tying for the day, I'll pick up my Lone Bison table and carry it downstairs to the dining table to tie some more while hanging out with my wife.
On cool South Carolina evenings, I'll take the tying station outside to the picnic table, with a drink in hand and a podcast playing - I save my Merle Haggard playlist for inside tying - I tie until the bourbon hits or the podcast ends.
If You Are Thinking About Learning To Tie
Yes, wholeheartedly, yes. There is a lot of good that comes from fly tying, and one of my favorites is that extra satisfaction you get when you catch a fish on something you've tied. It is especially gratifying if it is on a new fly design that you've created.
If you live in a part of the U.S. where there isn't much fly fishing during the winter months, then fly tying can help make those months a little more bearable until Spring comes and you get to fish again. Add to that, you will have a box full of newly tied flies to try out.
The Icing on the Cake
If none of what I said so far convinces you that this is a fly-tying table worth owning, I'll leave you with this. When it first arrived at my house, and I pulled it out of its box, my wife eyed it and right away commented on what a beautiful piece of wood it was, and I was allowed to keep it downstairs in the living room if I wanted. I count that as an official stamp of approval. KB
The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
Read Next:
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.