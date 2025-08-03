Legendary Leatherman Drops New Premium Knives for EDC and Outdoor Adventure Use
Leatherman’s Bold Entry Into Premium Knife Territory
Recently, I saw the announcement that Leatherman, created of the original multitool, was stepping into the knife business (although technically, they have released several knives over the years). Introducing for all your EDC and outdoor adventure needs, three fixed blades—the Trac, the Pioneer, and the Rustle, and two folding pocket knives—the Blazer and the Glider.
As a lifelong outdoorsman, I remember how excited I was to purchase my first Leatherman multitool back in the late-1980s. Once I had that Leatherman in my tackle box, every other tool seemed like extra weight and clutter. Sure, I had a Swiss Army knife, but the Leatherman was all that plus full-size pliers, filling the gap everything else missed. I’ve had some form of Leatherman in my tackle box or boat or glovebox ever since.
And even though a multitool can do it all, I do still love a good purpose built knife. I placed an order for the new Blazer folding pocket knife and the Trac fixed-blade, along with a Leatherman Signal multitool, so I could form a firsthand opinion of this brand’s latest efforts.
My Impression of These Knives as a Fisherman
Before I get too far into this, I am a fisherman, first and foremost. I am not a knife expert. I understand there is a huge community of knife and EDC enthusiasts, and a lot of YouTubers and other media outlet reporters who are legitimate experts on knife engineering and construction. I have tons of respect for that level of knowledge. If you want to get into those details about these knives, that’s awesome. You should check some of those resources out.
The Buzz Online About These New Knives
To be perfectly honest, in the research I have done, I’ve found quite a few stories questioning the choices Leatherman has made in developing this new line, some not so complementary—most regarding what you get for the premium price. But then, I did also find some reputable voices with mostly positive views. Specifically, here is a video by Best Damn EDC (Taylor Martin) who has over 400-thousand subscribers. As a knife expert, he had his own questions and concerns, but in his video he let Leatherman CEO Ben Rivera explain the reasoning behind the company’s decisions. I found that to be very interesting and helpful.
Designed Like a Tool, Built Like a Knife: Leatherman’s Philosophy
Basically, the overall impression I got from the CEO is that these are designed and developed from the perspective of a tool company making a knife. They are meant to be durable and to get a job done. They are not meant to be flashy (although I find the aesthetics of the folding Blazer model to be pretty stylish and pleasing). The designs are intentionally simplified and utilitarian. The knives are built in a new plant across the street from the multitool plant in Portland, Oregon, with as many materials as humanly possible sourced from the United States (explaining the controversial decision to go with stainless steel over titanium for the folding knife handle). But, big picture, I think his answers seem reasonable.
So, with way too much set up out of the way, let me give you my fisherman/outdoorsman impressions.
Trac Fixed Blade Review: A Classic Outdoor Workhorse
First, let’s look at the Leatherman Trac fixed-blade knife. This design makes me think of the classic outdoor adventure knife. With a 4.2-inch MagnaCut Stainless Steel blade and an overall length just a hair over 9-inches, it’s just big enough to tackle most jobs I can think of, without being cumbersome to carry. Its drop-point blade would work for everything from gutting a fish, to trimming branches for a campfire, to cutting braided fishing line.
The handle is made of sculpted G10, a high-pressure fiberglass laminate, known for its durability and resistance to water and chemicals. The surface has just enough texture to feel great in the hand when dry and deliver non-slip grip when wet. Plus, the deep textured notches along the blade’s spine, right where your thumb rests, provide an even more secure feel.
As a 6’5” guy with bigger than average hands, this knife’s handle is right on the edge of big enough for me. Another quarter-inch shorter and I would have struggled with it, but it’s perfect as is.
Leatherman Trac Specifications
- Weight -181.44 g
- Overall Length -9 in
- Primary Blade Length -4.2 in
- Blade Material -MagnaCut Stainless Steel
- Blade Hardness 60-63 HRC
- Scale Material -G10
Blazer Folding Knife Review: Sleek Looks and Solid Function
Now let’s take a look at the folding pocket knife called the Leatherman Blazer. Again, I chose the more standard classic drop point blade style of the Blazer over the slightly more specialized sheepsfoot blade of the other folding model called the Glider. In both cases the blade is hollow saber ground MagnaCut steel.
Visually, it’s a combination of minimalistic and elegant—equally at home in the city or the middle of nowhere. The handle is very rigid and machined from a solid block of 416 stainless steel, sourced from the good old U.S.A. The exterior of my example had the very handsome Cerakote Denim (blue) finish over its clean, subtle, faceted shape, but it’s also available in Stainless Steel (silver) and Alpine (white).
In the hand, those facets give it an almost subconscious bit of tactile interest, not to mention a bit more grip. The square-wire pocket clip seems stout, like it would never get bent out of shape, but somehow almost disappears when holding the knife. And it switches easily between left- or right-hand carry.
One-handed opening is via a thumb tab on both sides of the blade. While it is relatively easy to flick open, it’s definitely not as slick and fidget-y as some folding knives. A little extra wrist movement is required, resulting in a solid, attention-getting “snap.”
And one of the biggest points of contention I saw about this knife among the online knife collecting community, was the fact that it does not free-fall closed once the patent-pending Compression Wedge Lock is pressed. It takes some practice and focused effort to close it smoothly with one hand. Personally, I didn’t mind just using both hands to close it.
In the video I mentioned earlier, Leatherman’s CEO explained that the action was a conscious choice to remind the user that this is a genuine tool and not meant to be flashy or a toy.
Leatherman Blazer Specifications
- Weight -104.89 g
- Closed Length -4.15 in
- Open Length -7.3 in
- Primary Blade Length -3.15 in
- Blade Material -MagnaCut Stainless Steel
- Blade Hardness 60-63 HRC
- Frame Material -416 Stainless Steel
Final Thoughts on the New Leatherman Knives
Whether I’m planning a week of camping and fishing, or just grabbing a great-looking dependable, everyday carry, Leatherman’s new knives offer a thoughtful blend of durability, precision and style. Personally, I like the idea that these are knives designed and built as tools. Speaking as a fisherman, these knives are going to get to see me catch a lot of fish over the years.
Transparency Note: Some of the gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.