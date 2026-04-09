Costa has a long history and a great reputation for innovative, fashionable, high-performance fishing sunglasses. Their newest model, the Pilothouse PRO is no exception, but it is a departure from their proven designs. For this one they’ve removed a good bit of the frame to create a more open, less obstructed view of the water. Is it a good idea?

A New Direction for Costa

It's time to admit that I'm a sunglasses junkie. Scattered between my office, truck, and boat are multiple pairs of Costa fishing shades. From tortoise-shell Jose's to matte gray Fantail Pros, I’ve worn quite a few of their designs. That’s what made this new Pilothouse PRO such a standout.

Admitting you have a sunglasses fetish is the first step to recovery | Shane Beilue

What Changes With Less Frame?

It was immediately obvious these glasses were different than my other Costas. By removing part of the lower frame—Costa call it semi-rimless—it opens up your field of view much more than I expected.



On the water that means there’s less visual obstruction between your eyes and the fish, especially in your peripheral vision. In fact, it works so well that it was easy to forget I was wearing sunglasses at all.

Pro Series

The Pro Series from Costa Del Mar features an adjustable nosepiece for a perfect fit | Costa Del Mar

As part of Costa's popular "Pro Series," the Pilothouse PRO frames are made specifically for anglers. I've been wearing the Pro Series in various frame style for years and love the adjustable nose piece and the Hydrolyte earpiece. The soft rubber grips comfortably around your head, no matter how much you sweat. Even when running down the lake at full throttle, the glasses feel secure.



And all the Pro Series frames are designed to block sunlight from leaking in while channeling sweat away from your eyes.

Optional Upgrade: The Array Pack

The Pilothouse PRO Array Pack features interchangeable lenses to meet any condition on the water. | Costa Del Mar

For anglers who want more quick-change versatility, and the ability to adjust as conditions change, Costa offers a Limited-Edition "Array Pack.” This includes interchangeable lenses—polarized blue, polarized green, and clear.

Polarized blue is often preferred by offshore saltwater anglers for its ability to see far into the depths under the brightest light. As a shallow water bass angler, I've always leaned toward green lenses for spotting bass or underwater obstacles. And the clear lens comes in handy at the beginning and end of the day, in super low light situations.

Interchangeable lenses are just one of many great features of the Pilothouse Pro Series from Costa Del Mar | Costa Del Mar

With the Array Pack, anglers can alternate between the three lenses quickly and easily—magnet secured in the same comfortable frame.



Each lens option is made from Costa's lightweight, scratch-resistant 580 lenses.

Need to Know

The Pilothouse PRO from Costa Del Mar | Costa Del Mar

Model: Pilothouse PRO from Costa Del Mar

Pilothouse PRO from Costa Del Mar Base Price: $301 (single lens)

$301 (single lens) Upgrade Option: $599 -Limited Edition Array Pack

$599 -Limited Edition Array Pack Key Feature: Semi-rimless design for expanded field of view

Semi-rimless design for expanded field of view Lens Options: Polarized Polycarbonate (580P) -Blue Mirror, Green Mirror, Clear, Copper, Gold Mirror, Gray, Rose

Final Verdict: Does Less Frame Actually Help?

The new Pilothouse Pro sunglasses will be a permanent part of my sunglasses lineup. | Shane Beilue

The Pilothouse PRO will not replace the rest of my Costa collection, but it adds a great option and a very different experience. The new open frame design does improve peripheral vision, especially when tracking underwater movement near the boat.

But that open design does come with a tradeoff in light control. Some anglers may still prefer traditional PRO Series frames which help block some of that reflective light from below.



But in the end it isn’t about picking a winner. Having more options to optimize my fishing is always a win.