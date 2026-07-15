Stay Cool and Protected From the Sun With Magellan Outdoors' Clothing Lineup
Fishing apparel has come a long way since the days of a pair of shorts and a T-shirt promoting your favorite tackle company. Today's gear breathes, protects you from the sun and allows freedom of movement. This gear was developed in partnership with pro bass angler Jacob Wheeler for Academy Sports' Magellan Outdoors lineup.
Magellan Outdoors Men's Pro Jacob Wheeler LS Tech Print Hoody
Anglers are taking protection from the sun's unrelenting rays more seriously than ever these days, and the Jacob Wheeler LS Tech Print Hoody is the perfect way to protect your skin and look good while doing it. With a UPF 50 rating, the clothing blocks 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays. Plus, it's got tons of features suited specifically to anglers. Made of 74 percent poly, 19 percent Tencel and 7 percent spandex, the hoody is super soft, and the stretchy material won't restrict you whether you're skipping a lure under a dock or bending to lip a bass. And built-in antimicrobial technology keeps the shirt from, well, getting stinky. You'll love the ventilated, cooling mesh on a hot day. And little details like a sunglass wipe, security zip pocket and side panel cell phone pockets are nice bonuses.
Men's Pro Jacob Wheeler Hybrid Short
Stay cool and look cooler with the Jacob Wheeler Hybrid Short. You'll have freedom of movement in these shorts, which are 91 percent nylon and 9 percent spandex. Plus they are rated UPF 50 for sun protection. I really love the PFAS water-repellent finish. Water drops literally bead up and roll away because I swear fish always splash you in a place where it looks like you had an accident! Tuck away essentials in the 7 pockets, including a reinforced pliers pocket and a hidden zipper pocket. The pro fit is slimmer and more tapered; personally approved by Jacob Wheeler.
Magellan Men's RT Storm Gloves
Don't forget to protect your hands on those bright, sunny days! Jacob Wheeler Pro Fish Gloves offer the perfect combination of protection and agility. These fingerless, thumbless microsuede gloves have moisture-wicking technology and are rated UPF 50 for sun protection. They pull on easily with a built-in pull tab and you'll always have a secure grip with the dotted underside gripping surface.
Tidewater II Boat Shoes
Keep a firm grip on the boat floor while keeping your feet dry with Tidewater II boat shoes. These shoes have drainage holes in both the soles and in the removable footbeds, so your feet dry quickly if they get wet. The knit upper is stretchy to slip on quickly and breathable, to keep your feet cool on hot days. They slide on easily with a rear pull tab and bungee laces.
Jacob Wheeler Angler Technical Rainbreaker
Don't let a little rain dampen your spirits. With the Jacob Wheeler LS Rainbreaker, you can keep right on fishing if the clouds spit a little rain. This lightweight rainbreaker is water and stain repellant and resists wind. UPF 50 material keeps the sun off you while sealed seams keep the rain out. Even if you get a sunshower on a humid day, you won't sweat to death because the rainbreaker has a ventilation panel at the center of the back and underarm zippers for breathability. With articulated elbows, a 3-piece hood and Raglan sleeves, you'll have plenty of freedom of movement.
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Joe Shead is an accomplished outdoor writer, hunter, fishing guide and multi-species angler from Minnesota who will fish for anything, even if it won’t bite. Check out more of his work at goshedhunting.com and superiorexperiencecharters.com.