Stay Cool and Protected From the Sun With Magellan Outdoors' Clothing Lineup

Fishing apparel has come a long way since the days of a pair of shorts and a T-shirt promoting your favorite tackle company. Today's gear breathes, protects you from the sun and allows freedom of movement. This gear was developed in partnership with pro bass angler Jacob Wheeler for Academy Sports' Magellan Outdoors lineup.

The Magellan Outdoors Jacob Wheeler LS Tech Print Hoody protects your skin from the sun's harmful rays. Plus, the soft, stretchy material won't restrict your movements. | Joe Shead

Anglers are taking protection from the sun's unrelenting rays more seriously than ever these days, and the Jacob Wheeler LS Tech Print Hoody is the perfect way to protect your skin and look good while doing it. With a UPF 50 rating, the clothing blocks 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays. Plus, it's got tons of features suited specifically to anglers. Made of 74 percent poly, 19 percent Tencel and 7 percent spandex, the hoody is super soft, and the stretchy material won't restrict you whether you're skipping a lure under a dock or bending to lip a bass. And built-in antimicrobial technology keeps the shirt from, well, getting stinky. You'll love the ventilated, cooling mesh on a hot day. And little details like a sunglass wipe, security zip pocket and side panel cell phone pockets are nice bonuses.

Megallan Outdoors Hybrid shorts feature plenty of pockets, freedom of movement and a water-repellant finish that causes water to bead up and roll off if you get splashed. | Academy Sports + Outdoors

Stay cool and look cooler with the Jacob Wheeler Hybrid Short. You'll have freedom of movement in these shorts, which are 91 percent nylon and 9 percent spandex. Plus they are rated UPF 50 for sun protection. I really love the PFAS water-repellent finish. Water drops literally bead up and roll away because I swear fish always splash you in a place where it looks like you had an accident! Tuck away essentials in the 7 pockets, including a reinforced pliers pocket and a hidden zipper pocket. The pro fit is slimmer and more tapered; personally approved by Jacob Wheeler.

Magellan RT Storm Gloves protect your hands from the sun and the textured bottoms give you a strong grip on fish, rods and other equipment. | Academy Sports + Outdoors

Don't forget to protect your hands on those bright, sunny days! Jacob Wheeler Pro Fish Gloves offer the perfect combination of protection and agility. These fingerless, thumbless microsuede gloves have moisture-wicking technology and are rated UPF 50 for sun protection. They pull on easily with a built-in pull tab and you'll always have a secure grip with the dotted underside gripping surface.

Magellan Outdoors' Tidewater II boat shoes have drainage holes in both the soles and footbeds so you'll never have to slosh around in waterlogged shoes. | Joe Shead

Keep a firm grip on the boat floor while keeping your feet dry with Tidewater II boat shoes. These shoes have drainage holes in both the soles and in the removable footbeds, so your feet dry quickly if they get wet. The knit upper is stretchy to slip on quickly and breathable, to keep your feet cool on hot days. They slide on easily with a rear pull tab and bungee laces.

Keep the lightweight Jacob Wheeler Angler Technical Rainbreaker in your boat for pop-up rain showers. It not only keeps you dry; ventilation ensures you don't sweat on humid days on the water. | Joe Shead

Don't let a little rain dampen your spirits. With the Jacob Wheeler LS Rainbreaker, you can keep right on fishing if the clouds spit a little rain. This lightweight rainbreaker is water and stain repellant and resists wind. UPF 50 material keeps the sun off you while sealed seams keep the rain out. Even if you get a sunshower on a humid day, you won't sweat to death because the rainbreaker has a ventilation panel at the center of the back and underarm zippers for breathability. With articulated elbows, a 3-piece hood and Raglan sleeves, you'll have plenty of freedom of movement.