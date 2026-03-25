Finesse fishing tactics are being utilized more often these days as a means to cope with pressured bass. Both largemouth and smallmouth bass shift their feeding habits and activity levels during cold front conditions, in clear water, and with increased fishing pressure. Plus, forward-facing sonar has shown anglers how often fish follow without biting traditional presentations. Finesse tactics close that gap.

Mystery Tackle Box Offers Fun and Effective Finesse

If you want to catch pressured and finicky bass, finesse baits and tactics is often the only way to go. | MTB

There's something genuinely fun about opening a Mystery Tackle Box. Akin to childhood memories of Christmas morning, revealing what fishing lure surprises await never grows old.



You can watch me open my kit in the video below.

In addition to their popular subscription plans, Mystery Tackle Box offers one-off tackle kits focused on targets including catfish, ice fishing, and swimbait bass fishing. Their latest release, the 'Finesse' Bass Fishing Tackle Kit, gives anglers a premium selection of lures and tackle specifically designed for pressured or finicky fish.

The 'Finesse' Bass Fishing Tackle Kit has a retail price of $36.99 USD. Guaranteed to contain over $40 worth of lures and tackle (6 to 8 baits), you know you're getting more than what you paid for in every kit.

Not all boxes will be the same, and although the company does advertise a list of proven and trusted brands, specific lures or baits may vary from box to box.

Mystery Tackle Box 'Finesse' Bass Fishing Tackle Kit | MTB

What is standard, however, is a limited edition collectible Mystery Tackle Box decal, a stock card with QR code giving access to the About My Box page and the Dribble Magazine, as well as a 90 day trial subscription to Bass University. Contest information is also highlighted on the inside flap of the box giving the buyer a chance at great prizes.

What My Finesse Kit Included

Here’s what my kit included, and how this selection makes sense for modern finesse bass fishing.

Z-Man HerculeZ Swimbait - $10.99

Z-Man HerculeZ Swimbait | Justin Hoffman

Measuring 3-inches in length and weighing 1/4 ounce, this two-pack of pre-rigged, finesse swimbaits is perfect for working with forward-facing sonar or across open flats or grass lines.

MoonDog Bait Co. Ned Stinger - $5.99

MoonDog Bait Co. Ned Stinger | Justin Hoffman

Ideal for Ned rig presentations, the 3-inch MoonDog Bait Co. Stinger Ned sports a robust .45-inch diameter body with a subtle angled rib texture that creates micro-vibrations. An excellent plastic bait to pair with the Mustad Addicted Worm Jig Head which was also included in my box.

Black Label Tackle Hollow Point Finesse Worm - $5.99

Black Label Tackle Hollow Point Finesse Worm | Justin Hoffman

Measuring 7-inches in length and with ten baits to a pack, the Black Label Tackle Hollow Point Finesse Worm was designed by 2013 Bassmaster Classic Champion Cliff Pace.

A subtle soft plastic finesse worm in every sense, this bait is best partnered with a shakey head, Ned rig, or drop shot.

V & M Baits Pacemaker Finesse Flip Jig - $5.69

V & M Baits Pacemaker Finesse Flip Jig | Justin Hoffman

Equally effective when targeting largemouth or smallmouth bass, the Pacemaker Finesse Flip Jig from V & M Baits weighs 5/16 of an ounce and features a 4/0 Mustad Ultra Point hook.

Z-Man Trick ShotZ - $4.49

Z-Man Trick ShotZ | Justin Hoffman

Made from extra durable ElaZtech Plastic, the Trick ShotZ from Z-Man are tailor-made for a drop shot. They comes six to a pack and measure 3.5-inches.

Z-Man TRD CrawZ -$4.99

Z-Man TRD CrawZ | Justin Hoffman

The Z-Man TRD CrawZ is a naturally buoyant bait that measures 2.5-inches in length. When bass are super finicky, this soft and durable plastic craw will trick fish into biting when worked on a Ned rig or drop shot.

Mustad Addicted Worm Jig Head - $3.75

Mustad Addicted Worm Jig Head | Justin Hoffman

An excellent jig head to pair with any of the soft plastics in this box, the Mustad Addicted Worm Jig Head features Grip-Pin Keeper technology, a flat-back design, and 2X strong UltraPoint hook.

What I Love About the New Mystery Tackle Box 'Finesse' Bass Fishing Kit

I was pleasantly surprised at how much fun I had opening up this latest release from Mystery Tackle Box. Not only did it contain a great selection of high-quality finesse baits and tackle, but all of the offerings in the box can be used together.

What I like most about this Mystery Tackle Box is the opportunity to test new lures and baits that I may never find on my local tackle store shelves. That's pretty cool, because who doesn't love 'new to them' tackle?!

For anglers facing the challenges of catching pressured bass, this kit offers a ready-made finesse system. If what used to work is no longer getting bites, downsizing and getting subtle is often the difference-maker. This box provides a quick and fun way to make that shift without overthinking it.

Check out the 'Finesse' Bass Fishing Tackle Kit on the Mystery Tackle Box website HERE.