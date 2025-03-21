One Surefire Way To Improve a Day of Fly Fishing—Baby Them Feet
One thing that is not discussed enough and should receive more attention is socks. Fly fishing involves a lot of hiking, standing on our feet for long hours, often in cold water, rocky terrain, and sometimes for continuous days. Your feet take a lot of abuse, and if they are uncomfortable, your day will be uncomfortable.
Save Money When You Can, Spend Money When You Should
I'm all about saving money, skimping where you can, and cutting corners—but not on your feet. One of the best ways to treat them well is to get the best pair of socks you can afford. A good pair of socks for outdoor activities is priceless and will pay off in comfort and protection.
What 20 Summers In Alaska Taught Me
From my years of guiding in Alaska, I've learned that when it comes to functional, technical materials for the outdoors—natural or manmade—Merino wool is about the best you can get.
Merino Wool Is Perfect for Fly Fishing and the Outdoors
I have yet to find a material better equipped to handle what the outdoors throws at you than Merino wool. From temperature regulation to being naturally antibacterial, moisture management, and quick-drying, there is a reason it's been around forever and is popular among experienced outdoor professionals.
Fly Anglers, Meet Farm to Feet— You'll Thank Me Later
Farm to Feet is a sock-making company that makes merino wool socks here in the USA. From the sheep to the finished product, everything is done within the U.S.
100% AMERICAN SUPPLY CHAIN
From the Farm to Feet website: "The American sourced merino wool is grown by American Sheep Industry ranchers. After shearing, it is processed into clean wool top by Chargeurs Wool in Jamestown SC. From there, the wool is spun into yarn by spinners like Kent Wool in Pickens, SC, and National Spinning in Burlington, NC. After spinning, the yarn arrives at our sustainability-focused manufacturing facility in Mt. Airy, NC, and knit into socks."
How I'm Fly Fishing Determines The Sock I Wear
If I know I'm hiking long distances, I like the Ely targeted cushioned hunting sock. It is lightweight and has cushioning in specific areas. If I know I'll be standing in a cold river for most of the day, I will wear the heavier Ely full cushioned sock. The extra weight and thickness keep my feet warm and comfortable.
Great For Wet Days and Long Trips
Another upside of wool is that it keeps your body warm even when wet. It's a given that waders will leak, but these socks will continue to do their job, wet or dry. And because wool is antibacterial, I can go on a float trip for days without worrying about my socks smelling up the tent.
Don't Skimp on Your Fly Rod or Your Socks
Merino wool is worth the extra cost. Farm to Feet is American-made from beginning to end. Combine the two, and you'll get a pair of socks you will be very happy to own. Invest in your feet; your time outdoors will be much more comfortable. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
Read Next:
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.