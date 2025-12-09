Perfect Gifts for People Who Love to Fly Fish

Here are three gifts that I use and enjoy, and I'm sure any fly angler would be happy to find them under the Christmas tree.

A Quality Fly Reel: The Easiest “Win” in Fly Fishing Gifts

Fly anglers as a whole are an easy bunch to buy a gift for. Get us a beautiful, well-made fly reel, and we’ll be happy. It doesn’t even have to be the weight we typically fish—a good reel will inspire us to chase new species and build a whole new setup around it.

A thing of beauty - The San Miguel by Ross Reels | Photo by Ken Baldwin

A Fly Reel With Brawns and Beauty

One of my favorite fly reels is the San Miguel by Ross Reels. It’s part working tool, part watch, and part jewelry. The frame and spool are machined from aerospace-grade aluminum and feature a mix of classic design and modern lines. The drag has a smooth, tactile click that feels precise and mechanical, like a well-made watch, and the gold finish gives it the beauty of a piece of jewelry.



It is made in America to last a lifetime and only gets better with age.

A Handmade Fly-Tying Table: A Gift With Heart (and Real Use)

If the angler on your list ties flies—or wants to learn—a portable, handmade fly-tying table by Lone Bison Fly Tables would be a hit.

The Lone Bison Fly Tying Tables are built one at a time by hand, from domestic hardwoods. | Photo provided by Cris Jackson

Lone Bison Fly Tying Tables

I have one set up next to my writing desk. When I need to clear my head, I tie for 15 to 20 minutes and then get back to writing. I use the tying as a small break to unscramble my brain from too much noise. And at night, after I’m done writing, I’ll pour a bourbon, sit at the table, and tie a few flies. It's a great way to bring a long day to an end.

Bourbon, Merle Haggard, and fly tying - my reset button | Photo by Mona Balooch

Old School Craftsmanship - Not Stamped Out of a Factory

Each table is made in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, by hand. The wood is individually selected for its grain and beauty, and the table is built one at a time with the care you only get from a small shop. I look at mine as functional art.



A Lone Bison fly-tying table might spark a lifelong hobby and become something that is enjoyed for decades.

Camp Speakers You Don’t Have to Baby

When I'm fishing, I don't want to be blasting music or listening to anything other than what nature provides. You can't do better than the sound of the river, the cry of a Loon, or the crackle and pop of wood burning.

Merle Haggard or a Podcast Can Make for Good Company

But there are times when music or a good podcast makes things better—setting up or breaking down camp, cooking, sitting around the tailgate with cold beers. And you can’t tell me Merle Haggard or Jamey Johnson doesn’t hit different when you are outside, with the whole day being nothing but fishing and the outdoors.

Close it up, twist in the Port Plug, and you’ve got a waterproof, protective Pelican case that doubles as a great-sounding speaker” | Photo by Ken Baldwin

DemerBox takes high-quality Bluetooth speakers and builds them into a real Pelican case. The case is fully waterproof and functional—classic Pelican toughness—but now it doubles as a portable, great-sounding speaker.

Two Gifts in One

I can open the DemerBox, stash my phone, wallet, radio—anything I want to stay dry—then close it and hit play. The sound is impressive, and the bass is strong.

Simple and Practical

The power button is right up front, the battery lights are easy to read, and pairing took maybe ten seconds. If it gets rained on, not a problem. If it falls into the water, still not a problem.

Pelican Case Meets Music

The fact that it is a genuine Pelican case means it can withstand the bumps and bruises of outdoor use. It also accompanies me when I work on my truck, house maintenance, or stacking firewood. I grab it by the handle and bring it along. The build is simple, innovative, and sounds excellent.

Gifts That Land

If you want a gift that actually lands with a fly angler, you can’t go wrong with any of these. They’re all things I use, trust, and would be genuinely excited to find under the tree. KB- For more fly fishing content and photos, follow me on my Fishing On SI Facebook page.

"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for the purpose of evaluation.The views and assessments presented are my own.