Riversmith River Quiver – Fly Rod Transport Done Right
Driving with fly rods can be a hassle. Keep them in rod tubes and rig up at the water, or try to position them through the middle of the car? Neither solution is ideal. I made the switch to a rod vault a couple of years ago, and transporting a rigged-up fly rod has never been easier.
Protection
If you want ultimate protection for your fly rods, leave them in their tubes – they’re custom-built to keep your rod safe. But when you fish a lot, putting together and breaking down your rod every time you hit the water is a pain. With a rod vault, you can leave your rods rigged and have the confidence that they will make the drive intact.
More Space
When I first decided I was done breaking down my rods after every fishing trip, I would thread my rods through the trunk of my car and rest the tips on the dashboard. The rod vault was the solution when I grew tired of the constant rattling on the dash and inability to access the center console or passenger seat.
Easy Access
Park, unlock the vault, pull out a rod, and you’re fishing – there’s no easier, faster way to get from car to stream. On the days when you’re driving to multiple spots, you’ll be glad to save the time and hassle of fitting rods into your vehicle. You will spend more time fishing and less time rigging.
Theft Prevention
Most rooftop rod vaults lock. It has always made me nervous to have my rods sitting in my car in plain sight. I don't want to give anyone a reason to break into my vehicle. Having them locked up and out of sight gives me peace of mind.
More Time Fishing
I fish more now than I did before I owned a rod vault. When I drive by water, there’s always a part of me that wants to get out and fish, and now I do. I’m late to things more often, but it’s a small price to pay to fish a good-looking roadside run. Look, I don't have to rig up my rods; it's too easy to stop and make a few casts.
The River Quiver
I’ve seen plenty of other rod vaults on the road – Thule and Yakima both make good ones – but none compares to Riversmith’s. The River Quiver is built specifically for fly rods, can hold four of them, keeps them safe and secure, and looks good.
It’s something you don't know you need until you have it – then you wonder how you ever did without it.