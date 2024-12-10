Ross Evolution FS Fly Reel | American Made Performance and Good Looks
Writing fly reel reviews shouldn't be a complicated mess. If I write the story that I want to write, it would be very short, just telling the truth and getting to the point. My review would sound something like this:
"Unpacking the Ross Evolution FS Fly Reel
The Ross Evolution FS fly reel is a great reel, made here in the USA. I fished the 5/6 weight for most of the year, and there is nothing about it I don't like (well, except one thing, and I'll get into that later). It's a good looking reel, especially in the matte olive color.
Elevated Performance, Elevated Design
They got the in-an-out clicker right, too. Not too loud, but loud enough to enjoy the sound without disrupting the peace and quiet of nature. The quality of build and material used is high-end with an attention to exact tolerances. I like the design. It has a retro style with rounded edges, and a drag knob that is easy to manipulate. I appreciate that when all hell breaks loose, my hands are wet, and I'm fumbling for the drag. Speaking of the drag, it's more than most freshwater fish need, but good to have when hooking a wild Alaskan rainbow trout.
Designed with Anglers in Mind
The spool handle is also well thought out, made from a canvas micarta material that gets tacky when wet, giving you traction when needed. A lot of thought went into this reel's design, and combined with the quality build, you will enjoy fishing it for a long time — which is what you want when buying a reel of this price. And now the segue to that "one thing I'll get into later."
The Price of Quality
The Ross Evolution FS is not an inexpensive reel, but quality, design, and craftsmanship doesn't come cheap. Here's the dilemma, and it's the question you should ask yourself before you go shopping for a reel: Do you want a reel made in the USA or overseas? This is important because it will influence the final price—that's the trade-off.
Understand What You Are Choosing
We complain about products being made overseas, but we don't want to pay the price for American-made. Which is it, the reduced cost of foreign-made products, or the quality of "American-craftsmanship?" I'm not a fan of paying high prices, but you can't have both, or I haven't found it yet. So you have to make a decision. I believe in "American Made" and think in the long run you will be happier."
That's the short version of my reel review. The long version would look like...
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.