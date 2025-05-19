Ross Reels Celebrates 50 Years With a Commemorative Edition of the Classic San Miguel Fly Reel
A Re-release of a Fly Fishing Classic
Ross Reels introduced the San Miguel fly reel to the market in 1973. I remember fishing one in the early 2000s. It was my first "quality" fly reel. It felt different in hand than the other reels I had fished. It had heft, felt solid, and in one turn of the spool, you could feel its worth. I fished that reel hard until I lost it to the bottom of the river with a Sage rod, S&W 44 magnum, and Nikon camera. That was a bad day.
Ross discontinued the San Miguel around 2013 and brought it back in 2020. It was a great reel then and an even better reel now.
Form and Function Come Together
I disagree with the old school of thought that fly reels are just line holders. I get too much joy from a quality fly reel to think of them as built for nothing more than holding my fly line. I appreciate a reel that has creative thought put into its design, gears made within stringent tolerances, and craftsmanship obvious in the build. I want a reel that improves with age and lasts my lifetime.
Improving on a Classic
The new San Miguel fly reel gives a nod to the original by incorporating the retro art deco design of the first model, but also gets up to speed with smoother lines, a better drag system, improved components, and a canvas micarta reel handle. The colors they offer have expanded to gold, platinum, and the black and gold of the 50th edition model.
A Perfect Fit
I'm partial to the 5/6 for most of my trout fishing. I use it to fish in Montana, West Virginia, and Alaska. The carbon and stainless steel sealed drag system can handle a big, bruising wild Alaskan rainbow trout when it takes off down river, and the body is small enough not to overpower a 5-weight Winston rod when I fish Montana.
It has a soft clicker as the line goes out, and is silent when reeling in. The drag knob is beefy and easy to manipulate, which I appreciate when my fingers are cold and I have to work the drag.
A Refined Reel Made for Work
The San Miguel balances fine details with strong materials and components. It looks good, but I don't have to baby it.
A Change of Perspective
I fish this reel hard and enjoy the heck out of it. If you think of a reel as just a fly line holder, check out a San Miguel in platinum or gold, and it may change your mind. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.