Ross Reels Celebrates 50 Years With a Commemorative Edition of the Classic San Miguel Fly Reel

Ross Reels has released a 50th anniversary edition of the San Miguel fly reel. If you are in the market for a new reel or are a collector of fly reels, I would give it serious consideration.

The 5/6 San Miguel fly reel by Ross Reels.
The 5/6 San Miguel fly reel by Ross Reels. / photo by Ken Baldwin

A Re-release of a Fly Fishing Classic

Ross Reels introduced the San Miguel fly reel to the market in 1973. I remember fishing one in the early 2000s. It was my first "quality" fly reel. It felt different in hand than the other reels I had fished. It had heft, felt solid, and in one turn of the spool, you could feel its worth. I fished that reel hard until I lost it to the bottom of the river with a Sage rod, S&W 44 magnum, and Nikon camera. That was a bad day.

Ross discontinued the San Miguel around 2013 and brought it back in 2020. It was a great reel then and an even better reel now.

Form and Function Come Together

I disagree with the old school of thought that fly reels are just line holders. I get too much joy from a quality fly reel to think of them as built for nothing more than holding my fly line. I appreciate a reel that has creative thought put into its design, gears made within stringent tolerances, and craftsmanship obvious in the build. I want a reel that improves with age and lasts my lifetime.

The San Miguel fly reel by Ross Reels on a fly rod with a streamer attached, resting on some moss by the side of a creek.
The San Miguel on a five-weight rod throwing streamers to WV browns. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Improving on a Classic

The new San Miguel fly reel gives a nod to the original by incorporating the retro art deco design of the first model, but also gets up to speed with smoother lines, a better drag system, improved components, and a canvas micarta reel handle. The colors they offer have expanded to gold, platinum, and the black and gold of the 50th edition model.

A Perfect Fit

I'm partial to the 5/6 for most of my trout fishing. I use it to fish in Montana, West Virginia, and Alaska. The carbon and stainless steel sealed drag system can handle a big, bruising wild Alaskan rainbow trout when it takes off down river, and the body is small enough not to overpower a 5-weight Winston rod when I fish Montana.

It has a soft clicker as the line goes out, and is silent when reeling in. The drag knob is beefy and easy to manipulate, which I appreciate when my fingers are cold and I have to work the drag.

The front, back, and side views of the Ross Reels 50th Anniversary Limited Edition San Miguel fly reel in black and gold.
The Ross Reels 50th Anniversary Limited Edition San Miguel fly reel in black and gold. / photo provided by Ross Reels and Mayfly Outdoors

A Refined Reel Made for Work

The San Miguel balances fine details with strong materials and components. It looks good, but I don't have to baby it.

A Change of Perspective

I fish this reel hard and enjoy the heck out of it. If you think of a reel as just a fly line holder, check out a San Miguel in platinum or gold, and it may change your mind. KB

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.

Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

