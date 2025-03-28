Does the Simms New Fly Fishing Hip Pack Pass the “Alaska” Test?
I'm in Alaska at least once a year to fly fish and do a little bear viewing. One thing I've learned over the years about Alaska is it will test your gear. Just because the label says "Alaska tough" doesn't mean it is.
I learned this the hard way during my first year guiding there. I remember buying a wading jacket billed as "Guide Tough" or "Alaska Tough." I don't remember exactly, but I do remember it lasting a week before it needed to be replaced.
Fly fishing in Alaska means long days on the water. The sun doesn't set until after midnight during the summer months. Because of this, I use a bigger hip pack than I usually do. I'll bring a backpack, but I don't like to wear it when casting and wading.
Simms Headwaters Hip Pack Put to the Test
I got a chance to try out the Simms Headwaters Hip Pack before it was released to the public last summer while in Alaska. This thing is perfect for the long days. It's on the larger side, with room for my needed extras. It's water resistant, but I don't need it to be waterproof. The rivers are cold and dangerous, and I'm not going deep. It also can be worn as a sling, which I really like.
How I Pack For an Extreme Day of Fly Fishing
Plenty of room exists for fly boxes, leaders, tippet material, and such. What is so good about the Headwaters Hip Pack is I can also carry a water bottle, a small first aid kit, snacks, a sandwich, bear spray, an extra reel, bug dope, my "on the water" kit, a poncho, and a Garmin InReach mini 2 messaging device.
Why the Extras
If you are in the interior of Alaska, you are far from hospitals and roads. A small first aid kit is highly recommended, I use mine at least once a season. A poncho because it will rain in Alaska, it is small and compact, and usually, the rain doesn't last long. My "on the water" kit is made up of rod tip repair material, a fire starter, a P-51 can opener, Duct tape, aqua seal, Snickers Bar, and my Garmin InReach Mini for "Come get us now!" emergencies. I can get all of this into the Simms Headwater Hip Pack.
No Longer Just My "Alaska" Pack
When I'm back in the lower 48, I find myself using the Headwaters Hip Pack more than I thought I would. I specifically got it for Alaska because of its larger size, but now, because of its comfort and performance, it's become part of my fly fishing gear rotation that makes my day on the water easier to navigate. Because I'm not carrying extra large fly boxes, I can fit my Fuji X-T5 camera with a 16-50 mm lens in the main compartment. The Simms hip pack is easy to carry, and because it doubles as a sling pack, I can adjust how I carry based on the situation. KB
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.