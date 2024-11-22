This Will Change How You Stay Warm on the Water. But Don’t You Dare Call It a Hoodie!
Table of Contents
The Challenge of Cold Weather Fishing
The first truly cold weather of the season has arrived for much of the U.S. Growing up as a fisherman and avid outdoorsman in the Upper Midwest, I quickly learned the value of intelligently designed, well-built, cold-weather clothing. Staying warm and dry can mean the difference between an enjoyable day outdoors and a potentially dangerous experience.
A Proven Favorite
Although the AFTCO Reaper Sweatshirt debuted in 2018, it somehow slipped under my radar. Marketed as a go-to garment for both freshwater and saltwater anglers, it’s easy to see why it has become a favorite of cold weather outdoorsmen everywhere.
Don’t Call It a Hoodie
At first, I called it a hoodie, but that description sells it short. AFTCO seems to intentionally avoid the term because the Reaper integrates advanced features that make it far more than just a hoodie. With built-in elements like a face mask and neck warmer, this sweatshirt combines the familiar comfort of a hoodie with functionality designed for anglers.
The Features
- 100% Poly Bonded Microfleece
- Hood Shock Cord cinch stopper, integrated vented facemask
- Block Tapey™ pocket closure
- Lasercut vented underarm
- Stain release
- 5 solid colors and 6 camo colors
The Inspiration
According to Dino Sakelliou, the designer of the Reaper, “The inspiration was a collaborative effort across design, sales, and marketing. We took pro angler insights and feature requests and turned them into a functional garment that still resonated with the fishing culture. The goal was to make it feel familiar but new.”
The Design
The Reaper is made of ultra-soft microfleece and includes stain-release technology. Small ventilation holes in the face mask and underarms enhance breathability, while the hood features a drawstring anchoring system for security in high winds or while boating at high speeds. Its oversized front pocket is perfect for warming up cold hands.
The Versatility
This sweatshirt’s versatility sets it apart. It works as a standalone jacket on cool days, keeping me warmer than any regular hoodie I’ve tried. On frigid days, it layers seamlessly under a larger insulated coat. Whether you wear the face mask and hood up or down, the Reaper offers plenty of ways to adjust for warmth and comfort.
My New Favorite
The AFTCO Reaper has been a staple for anglers since 2018, and now that I’ve experienced it, I can’t imagine fishing in cold weather without it. Better late to the party than never!