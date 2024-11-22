Fishing

This Will Change How You Stay Warm on the Water. But Don’t You Dare Call It a Hoodie!

Why Every Angler Needs This Game-Changing Cold-Weather Fishing Gear

Kurt Mazurek

The AFTCO Reaper Sweatshirt: Built to keep anglers warm and dry during cold-weather fishing trips.
The AFTCO Reaper Sweatshirt: Built to keep anglers warm and dry during cold-weather fishing trips. / Kurt Mazurek | AFTCO

Table of Contents

  1. The Challenge of Cold Weather Fishing
  2. A Proven Favorite
  3. Don’t Call It a Hoodie
  4. The Features
  5. The Inspiration
  6. The Design
  7. The Versatility
  8. My New Favorite

The Challenge of Cold Weather Fishing

The first truly cold weather of the season has arrived for much of the U.S. Growing up as a fisherman and avid outdoorsman in the Upper Midwest, I quickly learned the value of intelligently designed, well-built, cold-weather clothing. Staying warm and dry can mean the difference between an enjoyable day outdoors and a potentially dangerous experience.

A Proven Favorite

Although the AFTCO Reaper Sweatshirt debuted in 2018, it somehow slipped under my radar. Marketed as a go-to garment for both freshwater and saltwater anglers, it’s easy to see why it has become a favorite of cold weather outdoorsmen everywhere.

A fisherman with a rod and reel wearing the AFTCO Reaper Sweatshirt to keep him warm
Proven in both freshwater and saltwater, the AFTCO Reaper keeps you warm so you can focus on the catch. / AFTCO

Don’t Call It a Hoodie

At first, I called it a hoodie, but that description sells it short. AFTCO seems to intentionally avoid the term because the Reaper integrates advanced features that make it far more than just a hoodie. With built-in elements like a face mask and neck warmer, this sweatshirt combines the familiar comfort of a hoodie with functionality designed for anglers.

The Features

  • 100% Poly Bonded Microfleece
  • Hood Shock Cord cinch stopper, integrated vented facemask
  • Block Tapey™ pocket closure
  • Lasercut vented underarm
  • Stain release
  • 5 solid colors and 6 camo colors
Several anglers model the various colors of the AFTCO Reaper Sweatshirt
The AFTCO Reaper Sweatshirt is available in 5 solid colors and 6 camo colors. / AFTCO

The Inspiration

According to Dino Sakelliou, the designer of the Reaper, “The inspiration was a collaborative effort across design, sales, and marketing. We took pro angler insights and feature requests and turned them into a functional garment that still resonated with the fishing culture. The goal was to make it feel familiar but new.”

The Design

The Reaper is made of ultra-soft microfleece and includes stain-release technology. Small ventilation holes in the face mask and underarms enhance breathability, while the hood features a drawstring anchoring system for security in high winds or while boating at high speeds. Its oversized front pocket is perfect for warming up cold hands.

The author modeling the AFTCO Reaper Sweatshirt on a cold day.
I call this look Blue Steel. Okay, I'm no model, but I am an angler who appreciates gear that keeps me warm on the coldest fishing days. / Kurt Mazurek

The Versatility

This sweatshirt’s versatility sets it apart. It works as a standalone jacket on cool days, keeping me warmer than any regular hoodie I’ve tried. On frigid days, it layers seamlessly under a larger insulated coat. Whether you wear the face mask and hood up or down, the Reaper offers plenty of ways to adjust for warmth and comfort.

My New Favorite

The AFTCO Reaper has been a staple for anglers since 2018, and now that I’ve experienced it, I can’t imagine fishing in cold weather without it. Better late to the party than never!

Published |Modified
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

Home/Gear Reviews