Still Need a Father’s Day Gift? Start With These 5 Fishing Picks

Father’s Day is only a few days away – and if you’re reading this, odds are you’re not totally prepared.

Fortunately, fishermen are some of the easiest people to shop for because there’s always another piece of gear they want.

If you're still searching for a gift for a dad who loves to fish, here are five Orvis products any angler would be happy to receive.

A Workhorse Fly Reel

Just like fly rods, there are so many fly reels on the market that it can be tough to make a choice. The Hydros is a workhorse reel – it’s durable, dependable, and gives you many of the features found in reels at much higher price points.

The Hydros won't break the bank, and it's the kind of reel that can stay in your rotation for years.

The Hydros. | photo by Jasper Taback

A Sun Hoodie for Summer Fishing

You can never have enough sun hoodies. Orvis's Dricast Hoodie is soft, offers great sun protection, and comes in eight different print options.

I’m partial to the Steelhead pattern, which has earned me a few more compliments than my typical solid-color hoodies.

The steelhead pattern. | photo by Jasper Taback

A Fishing Shirt That Doesn't Look Like a Fishing Shirt

Soft, comfortable, wrinkle-resistant, and quick-drying, the Tech Chambray Work Shirt combines the comfort of a casual button-down with the performance of a technical fishing shirt.

Most fishing shirts belong on the water and nowhere else, but this is an exception.

A Sling Pack for Fly Fishing

A good sling pack is a must-have for anglers who spend a lot of time wade fishing. The Orvis Sling Pack keeps essential gear within easy reach, with dedicated storage for fly boxes, hemostats, nippers, etc.

The Orvis Sling Pack comes in 3 sizes. A mini, a regular, and a large Guide size. This one in the photo is the Guide size. | Photo by Chase McCoy

I especially like the built-in tippet bar, which eliminates the need to dig through pockets every time you need to tie on a fresh section of tippet.

Less time digging through gear means more time with your fly in the water.

A Travel Bag Built for Fishing Trips

Fishing gear has a way of multiplying before a trip. Rod tubes, waders, boots, rain jackets, fly boxes, and countless other essentials all need somewhere to go.

The Trekkage LT Adventure Roller Bag is one of the more thoughtfully designed travel bags I've come across, with plenty of room for gear and wheels that make hauling it through airports a breeze.

Father's Day Gifts Anglers Will Actually Use

The best gifts are the ones that still get used years later, and Orvis has built a reputation for producing durable, dependable gear that holds up season after season.

Some of the gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.