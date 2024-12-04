Stocking Stuffers for Fly Anglers - Small Gifts with Big Impact
As a kid, the smaller gifts I received as "stocking stuffers" were always some of my favorites. It could be a pocket knife, a brand new Rapala minnow, or a Hot Wheels I'd been eyeing.
It can still be that way for the angler in your life. Meaningful, small gifts that they might not buy for themselves but would enjoy having.
Stocking Stuffers That Count
I've put together a list of "stocking stuffers" that any fisherman would be happy to find hanging above their fireplace. The list includes practical tools and fun accessories that I've personally used and found would make for great gifts.
Meindl Merino Wool Socks, An Angler Will Thank You
"Socks? Really? You are going to start this list by recommending socks?" Okay, let me rephrase that — MERINO WOOL socks. Don't sell these things short. A well-made pair of thick merino wool socks is one of the best gifts you can give an angler.
A Simple Fix to Improve a Day
A quick way to ruin a day of fishing is by having uncomfortable feet. The rest of you can be fine, but if your feet are suffering, you are suffering. A person who wears wool socks already knows the value of a good pair, and the newcomer will soon find out.
I'm a fan of Meindl merino wool socks, especially the mid-weight and heavyweight options. These socks are made in Italy, and are my best wool socks for fly fishing, or most any activity in the outdoors. I like my socks on the thick side for the support and cushion they give my feet. And because wool is antibacterial, I can get away with wearing them for a few days without them getting funky. That's a big plus if you are camping. A pair of Meindl merino wool socks makes the challenges of weather, water, and rough terrain a little less challenging.
Benchmade Knives — Because Anglers Love Pocket Knives
I'm a lover of knives, so this is my favorite gift to get—or give. Pocket knives are so much more than a cutting utensil. They can be a trusted tool, a fidget toy, a worry stone, passed down from elder to younger, a family heirloom. Pocket knives make for great gifts because they offer a lot of substance in a small package.
Two knives that I really came to appreciate this last year are both from Benchmade: the Redoubt and the Bugout Carbon Fiber. These two knives represent opposite sides of the same coin. The Redoubt is the work tool, accompanying me to Alaska, while the Bugout leans more toward a stylized EDC pocket knife because of its sleek good looks and design.
REDOUBT
The Redoubt is lightweight but beefy and feels great in the hand. It has a knobby, textured handle that prevents slippage. This knife served me well when camped on the side of a river in Alaska.
BUGOUT
The Bugout works as an EDC (everyday carry) knife. It's slim with a carbon fiber handle. This is a beautiful knife that is easy to carry in your pocket. I'm partial to the blue accents that mine have.
Check out Benchmade's website. They have an extensive catalog of knives for varied tastes and situations.
A Stocking Stuffer Gift That Protects the Fly Angler
Neck gaiters have gone from trendy to a staple for anglers who realize their worth for protection from the elements — keeping you warm in the cold, cool in the heat, and shielded from the sun and bugs. But traditional gaiters have their drawbacks.
Flaws in the Design
The material covering the ears and mouth makes it difficult to hear, and redirects your breath upward into your sunglasses, fogging up the lenses. When I'm in nature I want to hear what's going on in my surroundings, the sound of fish feeding on top, an animal moving in the brush, the sound of distant weather approaching. With my eyes, it's obvious, I want to be able to see.
Ipa Gaiters Fix the Problem
The IPA gaiter uses mesh in the ears and mouth area. You can hear clearly, and your breath goes outward, not upward. This simple design change makes a world of difference, allowing you to stay fully connected to your environment while enjoying the full protection of a neck gaiter. IPA gaiters have struck a balance between protection, comfort, and awareness, improving your time spent in the outdoors.
Small Gifts That Go a Long Way
These gifts are a sure success for anglers. They are functional, practical, and will bring a smile to the face of any fly fisher who finds them tucked into their stocking this holiday season. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.