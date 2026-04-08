Summer Fishing Gear to Buy With Your March Madness Money

Like any good college basketball fan, I forfeit a certain amount of money each year in March. And, like any good college basketball fan, I convince myself next year will be different.

But in every pool, there’s one person well-researched or lucky enough to actually win the thing, and that person deserves a reward.

If it were me, with summer fishing on the horizon, this is where I’d start.

The PECOS Table: Best Portable Fishing Table for River and Boat Trips

A high-tech portable table is something you don’t realize you need until you have one.

The PECOS Table has been my go-to grilling setup the last few months, and I’m already looking forward to bringing it to the river this summer. It’s lightweight, packs down easily, and is loaded with features you never knew you’d need in a table.

It’s also virtually indestructible. After bouncing around in the bed of my truck all winter, I've yet to find a dent.

Hopper Flip 18: The Soft Cooler That Actually Works on the Water

The boat cooler situation is not a simple one. Plenty of people keep a hard cooler strapped to the floor, and that generally works well. I used to do the same, but after a buddy had his stolen from his driveway, I’ve leaned more toward something I can easily take in and out.

YETI’s Hopper Flip 18 is the solution. It’s light enough to carry around and durable enough to throw in without worrying about punctures and leaking. It keeps things cold, and the size is pretty ideal for boat use.

A Durable Waterproof Speaker for Days on the Water

This one might be polarizing.

I have fishing buddies who think playing music on the water is a sin – but if you keep the volume reasonable and avoid heavy bass, I’m of the opinion that the fish don't mind a little background noise.

The Gen3 Speaker is waterproof, durable, and the sound quality is every bit as good as you’d expect from a Turtlebox product. It plays 25 hours on a single charge, and it also floats – a great feature you hope you’ll never need.

The Gear That Actually Makes Summer Fishing Better

When I think fishing gear, my mind goes to rods and reels. You can never have too many of either, but it's often the extra gear that makes the difference during long days on the water.

If you’re one of the few walking away from March with extra cash, might as well spend it on something you’ll use alll summer long.