Take Advantage of This Sale, Your Fly Fishing Will Thank You.

I want the quality and craftsmanship that comes with "made in the USA" gear, but that means paying more at checkout. FORLOH outdoor clothing has a sale going on that gives you a chance to purchase quality, made-in-the-USA gear at affordable prices.

FORLOH outdoor clothing. Made in the U.S.A., and some of the best tech clothing on the market. | Photo provided by ECHOS
A sale is currently underway that you should take a look at. FORLOH is a made-in-the-USA outdoor clothing company that produces exceptionally high-quality outdoor tech clothing, and for a short time, it will be up to 40% off.

100% Made in the USA

When FORLOH says 'made in the USA,' they mean 100% of everything is done here in the U.S. They are one of the only hunting, fishing, and outdoor apparel brands that are genuinely 100% American-designed, sourced, and stitched in the United States. Every step—from fabric and thread sourcing to cutting, sewing, and distribution—all of it.

Author Ken Baldwin talks with his guide while fly fishing on the Missouri River in Montana.
A cold day on the Missouri wasn't so cold because of the wool insulation in this FORLOH jacket. / Photo by Jay D'Arpini

Proven On the Water

Being made in the USA translates to high-quality craftsmanship and superior products. I have several pieces of FORLOH tech clothing, and time on the water has convinced me that it's some of the best-made outdoor clothing on the market.

A fly angler wearing a Forloh Camo hoodie standing in a creek.
A fly angler blending in wearing a FORLOH Camo hoodie. / Photo provided by ECHOS

My "Everything" Base Layer

The Men’s Deep Space Shirt is the most comfortable and versatile base layer I wear.

I've worn it while wade fishing the salt in Cape Cod to guiding in Alaska. It is constructed with four-way stretch material, making it easy to move in. It keeps the chill out and wicks moisture away when I become overheated from climbing steep banks or bushwhacking. It's exceptionally comfortable next to the skin and features built-in scent control. I can wear it for a couple of days straight without smelling up the joint. It is my Swiss Army knife of base layers.

The author Ken Baldwin is standing knee deep in the ocean wearing a FORLOH hoodie and holding a fly rod.
Here I'm wearing the FORLOH Men’s SolAir Technical Hoodie on the Brewster flats in Cape Cod. If you look at my right sleeve, you can see a rust colored shirt underneath. This is the FORLOH Men’s Deep Space LS Shirt. Cold or hot outside, I wear this as a base layer. If it's cold outside, I mix it with a Nuyarn wool t-shirt. If it's going to be hot, I wear it as the only base layer. / Photo by Geof Garth

When Down is Fly Fishing Gold

FORLO has down vests and jackets that wear like pure luxury out in the field. You’ve heard the saying, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad gear.” It’s a cliché—but it’s the truth. I’ve counted on a good down jacket to keep me warm while standing in a river on cold Alaska mornings. When it comes to down, you can’t beat what nature built.

The Forloh Men’s ThermoNeutral Down Vest product image
100% on my "want" list. The color, the pockets, plus it's filled with down. / Photo provided by ECHOS

Extra Protection While Fly Fishing

In other fishing locations, you have to contend with extreme heat. My wife will tell you I'm not the best at wearing sunscreen. When fishing in my backyard in the Low Country for redfish, it gets hot, stupid hot. I use the FORLOH sun hoodie to keep me protected. It doesn't replace sunscreen, but when I'm a bonehead and leave the sunscreen at home, it helps, and it definitely keeps me cooler than I would be without it.

a female fly angler wearing a Forloh hoodie and holding a fly rod on a Puerto Rico beach.
A fly angler protecting herself from the Puerto Rico sun in a Forloh Women's Insect Shield SolAir Hoodie. Sunglasses-Bajio Annette. / Photo by Ken Baldwin

I could go on and on about how FORLOH has come through for me in the field under real conditions. You can't beat made-in-the-USA quality gear – and that usually means it's expensive. This sale reduces the price to make it all more affordable, and I would jump on it before most sizes are gone. That down vest in FORLOH Green I wanted is already out of my size. Seize the day. KB

  "The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for the purpose of evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.

KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

