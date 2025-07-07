Take Advantage of This Sale, Your Fly Fishing Will Thank You.
A sale is currently underway that you should take a look at. FORLOH is a made-in-the-USA outdoor clothing company that produces exceptionally high-quality outdoor tech clothing, and for a short time, it will be up to 40% off.
100% Made in the USA
When FORLOH says 'made in the USA,' they mean 100% of everything is done here in the U.S. They are one of the only hunting, fishing, and outdoor apparel brands that are genuinely 100% American-designed, sourced, and stitched in the United States. Every step—from fabric and thread sourcing to cutting, sewing, and distribution—all of it.
Proven On the Water
Being made in the USA translates to high-quality craftsmanship and superior products. I have several pieces of FORLOH tech clothing, and time on the water has convinced me that it's some of the best-made outdoor clothing on the market.
My "Everything" Base Layer
The Men’s Deep Space Shirt is the most comfortable and versatile base layer I wear.
I've worn it while wade fishing the salt in Cape Cod to guiding in Alaska. It is constructed with four-way stretch material, making it easy to move in. It keeps the chill out and wicks moisture away when I become overheated from climbing steep banks or bushwhacking. It's exceptionally comfortable next to the skin and features built-in scent control. I can wear it for a couple of days straight without smelling up the joint. It is my Swiss Army knife of base layers.
When Down is Fly Fishing Gold
FORLO has down vests and jackets that wear like pure luxury out in the field. You’ve heard the saying, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad gear.” It’s a cliché—but it’s the truth. I’ve counted on a good down jacket to keep me warm while standing in a river on cold Alaska mornings. When it comes to down, you can’t beat what nature built.
Extra Protection While Fly Fishing
In other fishing locations, you have to contend with extreme heat. My wife will tell you I'm not the best at wearing sunscreen. When fishing in my backyard in the Low Country for redfish, it gets hot, stupid hot. I use the FORLOH sun hoodie to keep me protected. It doesn't replace sunscreen, but when I'm a bonehead and leave the sunscreen at home, it helps, and it definitely keeps me cooler than I would be without it.
I could go on and on about how FORLOH has come through for me in the field under real conditions. You can't beat made-in-the-USA quality gear – and that usually means it's expensive. This sale reduces the price to make it all more affordable, and I would jump on it before most sizes are gone. That down vest in FORLOH Green I wanted is already out of my size. Seize the day. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for the purpose of evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.